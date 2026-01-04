Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

This is a regulatory disaster of enourmous proportions! The fact that tens of thousands of doctors are now practicing without APCs—and therefor without any legal jurisdiction from the MMC—is genuinly terrifying for patient safety. Your point about how doctors can now claim they weren't registered during alleged misconduct is a massive loophole that completly undermines accountability. The gap between the previous CEO's departure and the new appointment looks highly suspecious. Malaysia's medical tourism industry being at risk here adds another dimension—this could have international repercusions. Really hope the Health Minister addresses this urgently!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture