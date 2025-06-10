Wong Chen - Sound economic talent is hard to find.

Share

The latest sales and service tax (SST) increased announced by the second finance minister Amir Hamzah Azizan indicates a distinct lack of any sound strategic model within the ministry of finance.

The latest round of SST increases aimed to add RM 5 billion in revenue over the next 12 months. Most of the rises are set at thresholds that wont affect B40 households. However, with the rise in rental taxes, the cost of doing business in Malaysia for larger corporations will rise. The rise in rental costs may also affect major retail giants, thus adding to the costs of goods sold. The six percent rise on service providers exceeding RM 1.4 million could dampen growth, where the comparative advantage of other locations within ASEAN may become more competitive. This could hamper the attraction of new foreign investment.

Local investment costs are going to be comparatively higher than other competitive economies seeking new investors.

For the ailing private higher education industry, the new 6 percent service tax will not assist in the sector seek any growth from foreign student intakes. Healthcare costs for guest workers will rise, making Malaysia less attractive for foreign workers. The new SST discriminates against an important part of Malaysia’s labour pool.

Malaysia may find it more difficult to attract foreign labour in the future with better salaries and conditions being offered elsewhere.

The rising SST is not an answer for balancing the budget, where spending is rising on dubious projects that fail to bring in returns. More could have been saved by stopping excesses and wasted spending, than increasing the incidence of tax. The new SST is just like a bandage on a massive problem, which is not even being acknowledged by the planners.

The real problem is excess spending, wastage, corruption and a bloated civil service.

With lowering growth expectations this year, and potentially less in dividends from GLCs, the government will face a massive budget problem, which the recently announced rises in SST just don’t tackle.

With less income through dividends, spending must be curtailed to prevent a budget blowout.

One has to be sceptical to believe the announced measures broaden the tax base. They are no substitute for a uniform GST across most consumables. It’s actually questionable how much the recent announcement will really raise, due to the high thresholds.

Real tax reform is being glossed over for ad hoc SST rises.

Now with the PKR knives out for Wong Chen, who is a valuable member of the Finance and Economy Select Committee, good talent is being purged. The signs indicate that the MOF is making decisions in an ad hoc manner that’s not grounded in any sound policy. The 2026 budget is being prepared now for delivery to the Dewan Rakyat in October. Yesterday’s announcement of the new SST rates should bring some concern to the financial community.

There is a serious lack of expertise within the MOF itself. It appears no one with a strategic vision is driving Malaysia’s economic policy.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: