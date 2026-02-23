Share

A defamation lawsuit filed against Australian journalist Murray Hunter by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been dropped following a mediation session on 16 February.

On 29 September 2025, Thai authorities detained Hunter at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he prepared to depart for Hong Kong. He was charged with defamation over several Substack articles published in April and June 2024. The MCMC filed police reports in both Malaysia and Thailand in 2024, and also filed a separate civil lawsuit against Hunter in Malaysia.

Following mediation sessions on 12 January and 16 February, both parties agreed to settle the lawsuit, which was subsequently dropped. They were instructed by the Court not to disclose details of the settlement agreement.

However, the MCMC said in a statement issued earlier this month that it reached a settlement with Hunter on 12 January and that the lawsuit against Hunter in Thailand will be dropped and the civil suit filed against him in Malaysia withdrawn.

Free Malaysia Today reported on 13 January that an apology statement published on Substack by Hunter was part of the settlement agreement with the MCMC.

ABC News reported on 17 February that Hunter made an apology and retracted 10 articles from his Substack page, which has been unblocked in Malaysia. Thai authorities returned his passport, which was confiscated following his arrest.

The MCMC told ABC News that it is unable to offer comment on the 16 February hearing because of the Lunar new Year holidays.

Hunter is reportedly unhappy with the result. He believes he was treated unfairly during his arrest and trial and notes that the threat of transnational repression and SLAPP lawsuits still hang over foreign journalists in Thailand. He intends to stay in Thailand and write about the SLAPP case against him. He is also scheduled to speak about the matter with the Senate Standing Committee on Political Development, Public Participation, Human Rights, Rights, Liberties and Consumer Protection.

https://prachataienglish.com/node/11806

Sunday’s interview on Sunday Extra

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/sundayextra/murray-hunter-malaysia-thailand-charges-dropped-substack/106370676