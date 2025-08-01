Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Denzel Koh
3h

Dont we all love a good dogfight? Bring it on guys!!

Gopal Raj Kumar
5h

In the annals of Malaysian legal history, the actions attributed to Zul Rafique in this instance do not distinguish themselves as particularly noteworthy or exceptional. The case against DS Najib stands out as an example of whats wrong with the Malaysia legal professions and its judiciary in case anyone needs reminding.

Furthermore, Murray Hunter's blog lacks the hallmarks of independent, high-caliber journalism. Rather, it is a widely disseminated platform known for its adversarial stance, frequently publishing exaggerated and potentially deleterious narratives that portray Malaysia and its Malay-dominated government in a light of oppression and malaise.

While the allegations leveled against CMI possess some foundation, the matter of defamation requires rigorous substantiation through evidence. Only upon such proof can the reputations of Murray Hunter's blog, Zul Rafique, or CMI be deemed worthy of defense, thereby lending credence to claims of conspiracies or the suppression of independent journalism, or indeed, the safeguarding of CMI's own reputational integrity.

