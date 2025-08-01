Share

In an elaborate conspiracy with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) UK, lawyer Zul Rafique made false reports to both the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in an attempt to shutdown this website.

In court documents which the writer just received today from a secret court case in the Shah Alam High Court, the police and MCMC reports were found. These were written and lodged by Idza Hajar Binti Ahmad Idzam of Zul Rafique.

Yesterday (July 31), CMI managing director Ann Francke was attending the Shah Alam High Court in an action against Dr Geoffrey Williams. In further documents now in the writer’s possession, CMI had defamed both Dr Geoffrey Williams and the writer multiple times on Linkedin. When the writer has digested the scope and context of these posts, which were taken down by the MCMC for potential defamation, they will be published on this site.

The question here is why is Zul Rafique and CMI attacking independent journalism? Why had CMI gone out of the way to attack Murray Hunter Substack with slander and defamatory statements.

The writer stands by all the expose made about CMI, which are supported by documents from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) supporting the writer’s allegations.

Zul Rafique and in particular Idza Hajar Binti Ahmad Idzam have acted aggressively and unjustly against this website in their conspiracy with CMI to harm this website. The breaches all lawyer’s ethics.

This is criminal activity aimed at destroying independent journalism and the right of the public to know the truth.

CMI Managing director Ann Francke entering the Shah Alam High Court trying to shut down independent journalism.

The writer will release more information as it is assessed.