There is much ado over who will replace RSN Rayer and his deputy as chairman and deputy chairman of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB).
Deputy Chief Minister II, Jagdeep Singh Deo, has publicly expressed his interest in the position, asserting that a Sikh is legally eligible to hold the post.
However, some stakeholders within the Indian community argue that the position should be reserved for a Hindu Indian Tamil.
Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has since clarified that no appointments will be made until July, when the current term of the board’s commissioners expires.
Legally and constitutionally, according to the Penang Hindu Endowments Board Ordinance of 1906, there is no religious requirement for the chairman of the board.
A Sikh, or even a non-Hindu, can legally hold the post. The PHEB is a statutory body that operates at the intersection of both federal and state jurisdictions, managing Hindu temples, endowments, properties, and burial grounds.
While Jagdeep may not be aggressively lobbying for the position, there are certainly vested interests pushing for his appointment.
His supporters argue from a legal standpoint, but detractors emphasize the symbolic importance of religious representation, particularly given the board’s responsibility over Hindu affairs.
Historically, the post of secretary has also not been bound by religious qualifications—there was even a Malay secretary in the past. The only requirement is that the secretary be a civil servant.
Still, opposition to Rayer’s continued chairmanship is mounting. While some support his reappointment, others believe both he and his deputy should be replaced.
At the same time, many are also against Jagdeep’s potential appointment, arguing that he does not represent the religious interests of the Hindu majority, particularly Tamil Hindus, in the state.
A smaller faction is advocating for Dato Seri S. Sundarajoo, the current Exco member. He has shown interest in the role, but his limited experience in public administration and inconsistent positions on public matters raise questions about his suitability.
It is important to note that the state government is not restricted to choosing from the pool of elected representatives. It has the freedom to appoint a qualified individual from the Hindu community to lead the board.
If such a person is chosen, he or she could attend Exco meetings to represent the board and its commissioners. While this approach has never been attempted, it is worth considering—especially in light of the current political underperformance.
The real challenge for the new leadership is not to be mired in identity politics or political maneuvering, but to chart a new course for the board—one that envisions its expansion at the national level.
P. Ramasamy
Chairman, Urimai
Former Chairman, Penang Hindu Endowments Board
April 5, 2025
Subscribe Below:
Anybody interested in this?
A Hindu is not one who subscribes to the Hindu faith alone. It is not exclusive. Hinduim is the identity of everyoe whos ancestry can be traced back to the subcontinent.
The religious component of the very diverse definition of Hinduism is what the religious zealots refer to as Sanatana Dharma.
Gobind Deo is a suitably qualified candidate to occupy the position of leadership in the PHEB currently occupied by Rayer and undder challenge because he is "Hindu" by definition (simply meaning of Indian ancestry and not by religion) - albeit one who is Sikh by his faith.
Hinduism is not exclusive to Tamils. That is a distortion of the truth. And if the Tamils, so constanty in trouble falling over themselves and runing into walls with their exclusive Tamil identity want to get anywhere, now is the time to back someone with the street cred, the adminstrative and political credentials and history in leadership with a popular identity to match to succeed into the drivers seat. Its now or ever. And if never, wallow in your own miseries.