There is much ado over who will replace RSN Rayer and his deputy as chairman and deputy chairman of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB).

Deputy Chief Minister II, Jagdeep Singh Deo, has publicly expressed his interest in the position, asserting that a Sikh is legally eligible to hold the post.

However, some stakeholders within the Indian community argue that the position should be reserved for a Hindu Indian Tamil.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has since clarified that no appointments will be made until July, when the current term of the board’s commissioners expires.

Legally and constitutionally, according to the Penang Hindu Endowments Board Ordinance of 1906, there is no religious requirement for the chairman of the board.

A Sikh, or even a non-Hindu, can legally hold the post. The PHEB is a statutory body that operates at the intersection of both federal and state jurisdictions, managing Hindu temples, endowments, properties, and burial grounds.

While Jagdeep may not be aggressively lobbying for the position, there are certainly vested interests pushing for his appointment.

His supporters argue from a legal standpoint, but detractors emphasize the symbolic importance of religious representation, particularly given the board’s responsibility over Hindu affairs.

Historically, the post of secretary has also not been bound by religious qualifications—there was even a Malay secretary in the past. The only requirement is that the secretary be a civil servant.

Still, opposition to Rayer’s continued chairmanship is mounting. While some support his reappointment, others believe both he and his deputy should be replaced.

At the same time, many are also against Jagdeep’s potential appointment, arguing that he does not represent the religious interests of the Hindu majority, particularly Tamil Hindus, in the state.

A smaller faction is advocating for Dato Seri S. Sundarajoo, the current Exco member. He has shown interest in the role, but his limited experience in public administration and inconsistent positions on public matters raise questions about his suitability.

It is important to note that the state government is not restricted to choosing from the pool of elected representatives. It has the freedom to appoint a qualified individual from the Hindu community to lead the board.

If such a person is chosen, he or she could attend Exco meetings to represent the board and its commissioners. While this approach has never been attempted, it is worth considering—especially in light of the current political underperformance.

The real challenge for the new leadership is not to be mired in identity politics or political maneuvering, but to chart a new course for the board—one that envisions its expansion at the national level.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

Former Chairman, Penang Hindu Endowments Board

April 5, 2025

