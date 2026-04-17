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MEDIA STATEMENT

BORNEO’S PLIGHT IN MALAYSIA FOUNDATION (BoPiMaFo)

17 April 2026

LEGAL ACTION TO COMPEL IMPLEMENTATION OF RCI RECOMMENDATIONS ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN SABAH

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) confirms that it will be filing an ex-parte application for leave for judicial review in the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak in Kota Kinabalu within the coming days.

This legal action is directed against the Government of Malaysia, the Minister of Home Affairs, and the Director-General of the National Registration Department.

1. THIS CASE IS ABOUT IMPLEMENTATION — NOT RHETORIC

This judicial review is not about revisiting the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

The findings are already clear.

The issue now is far more serious:

The failure to implement those findings meaningfully, transparently, and within a reasonable time.

More than a decade has passed since the RCI report was completed in 2013.

Yet to this day, Sabahans continue to face the consequences of:

unresolved identity issues

questionable documentation

demographic and electoral concerns

2. A CONTINUING FAILURE — NOT A PAST EVENT

This case is grounded in a continuing breach of public duty.

The failure to act is not confined to 2013.

It is ongoing.

Each day that passes without proper implementation:

undermines public confidence

raises serious governance concerns

affects the rights and security of Sabahans

3. THE COURT’S ROLE — TO ENSURE ACCOUNTABILITY

The application seeks, among others:

orders of mandamus to compel the Respondents to act

declarations on the scope of their legal duties

This is a matter squarely within the supervisory jurisdiction of the Court.

When public authorities fail to act on matters of grave public importance, the courts must be able to intervene.

4. THIS IS NOT POLITICAL — THIS IS CONSTITUTIONAL GOVERNANCE

BoPiMaFo emphasises that this action is not politically motivated.

It is grounded in:

the rule of law

principles of accountability

the legitimate expectations of the people of Sabah

The RCI was not established as a symbolic exercise.

It was established to uncover truth and ensure corrective action.

5. SABAH DESERVES ANSWERS — AND ACTION

For too long, Sabahans have been told that the matter is being handled.

For too long, implementation has been slow, opaque, or incomplete.

This application is about one simple principle:

Public duty must be performed — not postponed indefinitely.

CONCLUSION

BoPiMaFo will allow the legal process to take its course.

We remain confident that this matter raises serious issues of public importance that merit the Court’s consideration.

Further details will be made available after the filing.

Daniel John Jambun

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

“Not a favour. A constitutional duty.”