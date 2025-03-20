Share

Lim Guan Eng, the former chairman and long-time secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), once held significant influence within the party.

However, two major political miscalculations contributed to his waning power. Even his status as the son of veteran leader Lim Kit Siang did little to shield him from the consequences of these decisions.

First mistake: Relinquishing the Penang Chief Ministership

Lim’s first critical error was stepping down as Penang’s Chief Minister to assume the position of Finance Minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2018.

This move, though seen as a promotion to the federal level, ultimately backfired when the PH government collapsed after just 22 months.

Lim found himself without a position in government, effectively losing both federal and state influence.

Had he retained his chief ministership, Lim would have solidified his base in Penang and likely secured a third term in the 2023 state elections.

In power, he might have been able to prevent the legislation that limited the chief minister’s tenure to two terms.

Losing both federal and state leadership positions left him politically vulnerable, reducing his ability to reward allies or discipline opponents.

This power vacuum became evident in his strained relationship with current Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, with Lim frequently clashing with him over policy matters.

Despite his continued presence as both a Member of Parliament and a state assembly representative, he lacked the administrative power that had once reinforced his political clout.

Second mistake: Accepting a token advisory role

Lim’s second misstep was accepting the role of party advisor after failing to perform well in the recent DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections.

By doing so, he implicitly acknowledged the leadership of current Secretary-General Anthony Loke, despite his own diminished standing within the party.

If the party had truly intended to maintain Lim’s influence, he could have been appointed as DAP chairman, given that he remained a CEC member.

Instead, Gobind Singh Deo, who had once been aligned with Lim, was appointed chairman after securing the highest number of votes—thanks to backing from the Loke-Nga Kor Ming faction.

This move reflected a carefully orchestrated strategy to sideline Lim and his supporters.

Despite Lim’s perceived shortcomings, his contributions to the party cannot be ignored. He endured imprisonment and personal sacrifices for the party’s cause, and ironically, many of today’s DAP leaders—Loke included—were groomed under his leadership.

Yet, in the shifting dynamics of the party, Lim now finds himself pushed to the sidelines.

Crossroads: Exit or reinvention

At 65, Lim still has many years of political life ahead of him. If Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad could return to power in his 90s, Lim certainly has time to reshape his political trajectory.

However, he must now ask himself whether his current role in the party allows him to meaningfully influence Malaysia’s future.

If DAP’s leadership continues on its path of appeasement and political subservience, Lim may have no choice but to leave and forge a new political journey—one that revives the party’s original ideals.

The future belongs to bold and courageous leaders, not those content with the complacency of power.

The question Lim must now answer is simple: Will he remain sidelined, or will he fight to reclaim his place in Malaysia’s political landscape?

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

March 20, 2025

