Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
19h

The Chinese throughout South East Asia had their prosperity underwritten by the Triads and their nefarious activities from contract murder, prostitution, protection rackets, kidnapping, drug peddling, gambling dens and any other vice and crime that paid them.

With the large returns from these activities they managed to ensnare and compromise politicians, poorly paid civil servants and the law. In the end they have created a government within government as they have throughout South East Asia.

In the process they have also become Trojans acting on behalf of foreign governments seeking to destabilise the South East Asian states who refuse to comply with the West.

It may well be time for another 'spring cleaning' of these types as happened in Indonesia in 1998.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture