The term for the Melaka state assembly officially ends on December 26, but there is speculation that the assembly may be dissolved sometime between June and August.

The Melaka state election will be a watershed one. A litmus test to see how all the major political parties perform one year out from the scheduled general election due during later 2027 or early 2028.

All the political parties have their own specific issues to deal with.

Bersatu is in turmoil being ripped apart through expulsions of senior politicians. Muhyiddin Yassin’s reputation will stand trial during this election. Bersatu currently holds 2 seats in the state assembly.

PAS wants to see how its new image under Ahmad Samsuri is accepted by the electorate. PAS has no seats in the Melaka State assembly and must be eying at least the single seat that Amanah holds in the current state assembly.

How well will Gerakan and P Ramasamy’s URIMAI go under PN? Will they even be given any seat allocations?

On the Pakatan Harapan side there are also several questions.

Will the DAP be able to hold onto the 4 seats it holds in Melaka? Before the 2021 Melaka state election the DAP held 7 seats in the state assemble, so it will be critical for the DAP to perform well. Melaka was a former strength for the DAP.

PKR lost 2 seats in the 2021 state election and currently holds no seats in the Melaka state assembly. PKR will be under great pressure to pick up some seats in the coming state election if it can claim to be a serious force in the coming general election.

Counterintuitively, the greatest pressure is on UMNO which holds 18 out of 28 seats in the current Melaka state assembly. UMNO in 2021 had a landslide and Barisan Nasional (BN) holds a total of 21 seats in the current assembly. MCA won two seats and there is a change that the party may win more than the DAP in Melaka, putting great pressure on the DAP. Such a scenario may force the DAP to make some drastic decision after the state election regarding their position in the Madani government.

UMNO must hold its position in Melaka to remain a force in Malayan politics. A good result will spur UMNO on. A poor result could lead to infighting.

A major issue before the state election will be seat allocations on both sides. How many seats will PAS and Bersatu split between themselves and give to third parties? Will UMNO and PKR work together under some seat formula or run separately in the Melaka state election? This answer to this question will give a strong hint about what will happen to the current federal Madani coalition government next federal election.

There is a possibility some third force may enter this election which may stir up the pot described above. However, with any early timing this may not happen.

The seat allocations between parties, campaign and results of the Melaka stare election will set up to next general election.