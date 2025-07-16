Share

The MACC and the DAP seem to be on the same line of thinking—that the provision of funds to Teoh Beng Hock’s family would be sufficient to address the pain and suffering endured by the family members for the last 16 years.

Today, July 16, 2025, marks the 16th death anniversary of Teoh. He died while in the custody of the MACC in Shah Alam while under interrogation.

The RCI inquiry, the court decision, and the latest police findings have all been inconclusive in ascertaining those responsible for his fatal fall from the building where he was interrogated.

The DAP, which once appeared as the champion of justice, has been rather quiet after becoming part of the government.

Recently, remarks by a senior DAP leader suggesting that Teoh’s family should be grateful to the party for raising funds have not gone down well with the public.

The public is wondering whether the DAP could be so mean-spirited as to scold the family for not showing gratitude for the party’s fundraising efforts.

Although the party leadership has since distanced itself from the unsavoury remarks, the damage has been done.

It is widely suspected that several MACC personalities could have been responsible for Teoh’s death.

Even if the RCI could not unearth specific evidence identifying those responsible, all fingers point in the direction of the MACC.

MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki, rather than cooperating with the police in identifying those responsible for Teoh’s death, should not insult the family and the memory of Teoh by offering financial assistance.

Surely, Azam should realise that the family seeks closure—through the identification and prosecution of those behind Teoh’s death.

The last thing the family needs is financial aid. If Azam cannot genuinely assist by identifying those responsible, he should maintain his silence.

Azam should not echo the thinking of the DAP leader—that the provision of funds would bring this tragedy to a close.

Teoh is no more, but his family members want respect and dignity for him. His unfortunate and tragic death cannot be brought to a close without the government and the police identifying the criminals responsible.

For the Teoh family, no further action on the matter is the height of irresponsibility from the Madani government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

It is truly unfortunate that the PH coalition in general—and the DAP in particular—after having milked Teoh’s case for electoral success, have now relegated his tragedy to the past.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or go to https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: