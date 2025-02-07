Share

The recent proposal by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Naim Mokhtar, to introduce new guidelines for Muslim participation in non-Muslim religious functions raises serious concerns.

It is unnecessary, redundant, and risks deepening religious and racial polarisation in Malaysia.

There already exists a well-established framework guiding Muslims on interfaith interactions.

If mere attendance at non-Muslim religious events is in question, are Malaysian Muslims so fragile that they require further state intervention?

More alarmingly, the proposed requirement for non-Muslim places of worship to obtain prior clearance before allowing Muslims to attend functions is a clear overreach into the affairs of other faiths.

Religious and racial polarisation in Malaysia has long been exacerbated by the politicisation of religion.

Instead of fostering greater harmony, these new guidelines serve only to entrench division.

The Islamic Religious Development Department (JAKIM), despite its good intentions, should not bureaucratise interfaith relations.

A large budget does not justify unnecessary regulations that interfere with cordial relationships between Malaysians of different faiths.

Malaysia has long prided itself on peaceful coexistence among its diverse communities, despite political attempts to stoke division.

It is preposterous to expect non-Muslim religious institutions to seek approval from Islamic authorities before conducting their own religious activities.

This infringes upon the fundamental principle of religious freedom.

Notably, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has remained silent on the controversy.

This is in line with his pattern of avoiding politically sensitive racial and religious issues.

His reluctance to intervene suggests a calculated move to maintain support among Malay-Muslim voters rather than to uphold national unity.

Instead of staying on the sidelines, Anwar should rein in overzealous religious bureaucrats like Naim Mokhtar, whose actions risk further fracturing Malaysia’s social fabric.

Will Anwar take a stand? Or will he, as the saying goes, continue to show his tail to the snake and his head to the fish—shirking responsibility while the country’s fragile unity hangs in the balance?

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

Subscribe Below: