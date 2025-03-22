Share

The story below illustrates just how far this government is going in using the court system to suppress legitimate criticism of government and bureaucracy. Anybody with a legitimate complaint, exercising their constitutional right to freedom of speech, could be slapped with a defamation suit.

STRATEGIC LITIGATION AGAINST PUBLIC PARTICIPATION SUITS: FOUR DEFAMATION SUITS AGAINST THE PSM*

By: Rani Rasiah_

Four security workers had the shock of their lives when they received legal notices suing them for RM10 million (yes 7 zeroes - 10,000,000 ringgit!) for defaming their former employer. Earlier, they had gone through a long and tough struggle to get reinstated to the jobs they had lost, and recover wages due to them. They had worked as security guards at the Ipoh general hospital on a two-year contract with a Ministry of Health-appointed contractor, United Security Services Sdn Bhd. The contractor had not been paying them according to the labour act, and had fired them after they reported the matter to the labour department. When the media carried their story, the employer claimed his reputation was unfairly tarnished.

The PSM is currently facing four defamation suits related to its work with several grassroots sectors. The chairman of the party, Dr Jeyakumar, is being sued by the Perak State Economic Development Corporation (PKNP) for a media statement he made during the eviction of vegetable farmers from their inter-generational plots of land in Kanthan. The PKNP had chosen to sell these productive plots for development rather than lease them to the farmers.

The Marhaen Cattle Herders network coordinator from PSM Sg Siput, Sukumaran, has also been slapped with a defamation suit by YB Sivanesan, ADUN for Sungkai and Perak State Exco member. Sukumaran and his fellow cattle farmers (estate workers rearing livestock for extra income) had criticized the exco member for asking them to leave the plantations upon retirement; they had urged him to visit them to understand the situation. The exco member had responded in the media to SD-Guthrie’s attempts, in line with its recent ‘zero cattle’ policy, to evict cattle farmers from their traditional grazing grounds in palm oil estates. PSM has been supporting the cattle herders on the basis of food security, backed by findings of agro-scientists of the advantages of integrated farming involving cattle rearing on palm oil estates.

And the PSM Chairman again, and the Sec Gen Sivaranjani have been named as defendants in yet another defamation suit filed by a major construction firm, Beaks Construction. Last year, migrant workers who were victims of the quota fraud scandal, had with the assistance of PSM activists filed complaints of abuse linked to human trafficking and modern-day slavery. They had been promised jobs but upon arrival in Malaysia were abandoned without jobs and income for months. They had filed claims at the labour department and their story was released to the media. Their employer asserts the workers have defamed him with their ‘false’claims for redress.

The fourth suit is the one facing the security workers mentioned above.

Ordinary people can understand the notion of a defamation suit as a legal recourse to one who has been wrongly and maliciously vilified. But all the above four suits are completely baffling to the affected communities and doesn’t fit this notion. For, the substance of the defamation suits is a litany of the very injustices suffered at the hands of the plaintiffs, and submitted by the aggrieved communities for redress to government agencies, and courts, and covered by the media. The claim of mortal defamation on these grounds defies logic and reflects the degree of sophistry that has crept into civil litigation.

Take the case of the 4 contract security guards, all women in their 50s including 2 single mothers. They had filed claims at the Ipoh labour department (JTK) in August 2022 related to the following:

i. wrongful calculation of all overtime (OT) since the start of the contract in September 2021

ii. Unpaid minimum wages for the initial months of the RM1500 minimum wage order. And no corresponding increase in EPF and Socso contributions.

iii. miscellaneous wrongful deductions for absence from work (RM150 for a day’s absence), etc

iv. annual leave issues

The day after the filing at JTK, all four workers lost their jobs. They then filed for reinstatement at the Industrial Relations Department (JPP) on the grounds of wrongful dismissal.

Two months later, a settlement was reached during a conciliation meeting at the JPP. Both parties signed an MOU that the workers would be restored to their original positions, service intact. It was a huge relief for the women whose decision to fight for their rights had driven them into serious hardship. To their dismay however, and to the wonderment of PSM activists, the employer boldly defied the MOU, thereby prolonging the suffering of the workers. The workers appealed to the JPP; the appeal process took its time and the workers grew increasingly anxious. They realized that by the time of the JPP decision, the employer’s contract would be over, and a judgment in their favour would be purely academic.

It took a sit-in protest at the Ministry of Health, Putrajaya by the workers and activists to get the Ministry to intervene and instruct the contractor to comply with the MOU. The workers were finally reinstated, and a few months later, won their claims at the labour court. But the employer appealed against the JTK order, and as it turned out, the High Court struck off the employer’s appeal with costs. The workers were paid their claims (the cost remains unpaid), and the workers have moved on. And now they have been hit with this sudden and incomprehensible defamation suit.

The security workers’ suit is based on an article that appeared in the media to whom the workers had spoken after the initial filing of their claims at the JTK. The article carried in detail the claims they had submitted – for the balance of OT payments according to the rates in the Employment Act, lunch hour to be included as OT since there was no clear break, minimum wages when it was due, return of wrongful wage deductions etc. The article carried the workers’ comments on the effects of these violations on their finances.

The RM10 million suit claims that all the statements in the media article are false, libelous and malicious, and falsely portray the plaintiff as an irresponsible, uncaring, law-breaking employer. That thereby the statements are ruinous to his reputation and business prospects.

The other three suits are similar. Statements and comments based on the actual struggles of communities against oppression are made into the subject matter of defamation suits, with plaintiffs feigning complete innocence on their part.

These frivolous suits with their nonsensical claims are referred to as SLAPP (Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation) suits. They are intimidating to the Marhaen and poor communities, a deterrent to reporters and the media, a drain on resources for activists, and a waste of court time. They discourage people whose rights have been violated from coming forward to seek remedy, and to use the media.

Defamation laws have their place in society but when rich and powerful companies (and individuals) abuse it to intimidate ordinary citizens and activists, legitimate criticism is silenced and democracy suffers. Courts should be empowered – by fresh legislation if necessary - to impose heavy penalties on parties that misuse defamation provisions to bully people into silence.

Released by,

Rani Rasiah

Central Committee

Parti Sosialis Malaysia

