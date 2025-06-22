Share

Businessman Vinod Sekhar bracing Anwar Ibrahim at his home. Vinod is purportedly a bankrupt, and facing a lawsuit for scamming unsuspecting foreign investors.

The Madani government is arguably the most corrupt government since Merdeka. The government is using official government apparatus as a tool to punish, silence, and persecute those who expose corruption, inappropriate actions of crony corporations, and even cover up scams. Members of the public who dare to criticise the government and key members are quickly prosecuted, often without access to legal representation and jailed.

The very institutions that are intended to fight corruption are deeply corrupted themselves. Whistleblowers are treated as enemies of the state.

The MCMC shuts down those who expose crony corruption and scams

The civil case launched by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and subsequent blocking of Edisi Siasat and Edisi Khas on Telegram exposed the true modus operandi it has been operating under. The MCMC has been blocking websites to cover up corruption and the operations of crony companies. In some of these occurrences, the MCMC has been acting in a partisan manner, protecting companies and even scams, with thousands of powerless victims.

In the case of Edisi Siasat, the MCMC appears to be protecting a Special Branch officer mentioned and exposed on the channel. Rather than allow the officer take civil action, which he is entitled to under the law, the MCMC has taken up the Special Branch officer’s case, closing down and taking civil action against Edisi Siasat. This is far beyond the scope of the MCMC.

In the case of the ex-MP Wee Choo Keong’s website, the MCMC blocked access to Malaysians after Wee made allegations of Siew Ka Wei and Elizabeth Ken Tzu Ying’s involvement in an RM 99 million public fund. The MCMC acted on behalf of Siew Ka Wei and Elizabeth Ken Tzu Ying, who should have taken civil action for defamation, if they felt aggrieved. There were no legal grounds for the MCMC to block the Wee website.

Wee Choo Keong website block by MCMC even after winning a judical review

In my own case at Murray Hunter Substack, the website was blocked after my reports on the Shah Alam Stadium. The chairman of the MCMC is Salim Fateh Din, who is also a director and substantial shareholder of MRCB, which is involved in the above project.

Moreover, the MCMC has also acted to protect the British based Charactered Management Institute (CMI), promoting management certificates, which are not accredited by the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA). The local universities were not aware the CMI scripts had no local accreditation and now over 6,000 graduates have fallen victim to this scam. They have been awarded certificates they were told were accredited. The MCMC is facilitating the continuance of this scam, even after the Ministry of Higher Education directed CMI to the MQA.

There is a similar story behind the blocking by the MCMC of the website The Corporate Secret, which had been exposing corporate corruption.

The MCMC has been protecting a circle of cronies from public exposure of corruption and scams. This is an abuse of power using a government apparatus to protect selected people and corporations. Malaysians are being prevented from seeing the real extent of corruption and cronyism in Malaysia today. They are becoming victims of these scams with MCMC complicity.

The MACC persecution of whistleblowers

The purpose of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is to find, investigate, and prosecute those engaged in corruption in both the private and public sectors.

However, the MACC specialises in attacking and persecuting the whistleblowers who highlight corruption, rather than the corruption itself.

Even the reappointment of Azam Baki as chief Commissioner is contraversial

In one of the most recent cases, the MACC ran a sting operation to catch the whistleblower on a guest worker immigration scam at the KLIA. Malaysiakini investigative journalist B Nantha Kumar had been investigating a labour agent/immigration scam at KLIA for some time, with knowledge of the authorities. The MACC arrested Nantha at a meeting with the labour agent, where an envelope of money was passed to him. Nantha claims he never solicited for any money. Nantha was subject to seven days solitary confinement, and later charged with receiving a bribe. The labour agent and immigration officers are running around free.

B Nantha Kumar: another victim of a frame up

The MACC is now planning to charge the whistleblower in the Sabah corruption scandal on June 30. The whistleblower was arrested while arriving at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office, and released on RM10,000 bail. To date, none of the players in the Sabah corruption scandal have been charged.

Any whistleblower in Malaysia puts themselves in extremely dangerous situations. According to Professor James Chin, the MACC is sending a signal that it is not interested in whistleblowers, and the MACC itself has been politically weaponized by those in power.

PDRM and the AGC

A former researcher for prime minister Anwar Ibrahim Yusoff Rawther, who went to the police in 2021 to make a sexual assault complaint against Anwar, had to resort to the civil procedure, as the police wouldn’t act upon Yussoff’s complaint. In 2024, Yussoff’s car was raided by police who alleged they found 305 grams of cannabis in the car. Yusoff spent nine months remand in death row, as the charge of trafficking in drugs doesn’t allow bail. Yussoff was acquitted on June 12, as the judge deemed the prosecution had failed to make a prima facie case against Yusoff.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) was quick to make an appeal against Yussoff’s verdict. Less than a week later. It’s unbelievable that trained lawyers in Malaysia are willing to trump up charges that carry the death penalty. They have no conscience about sending an innocent man to his death to cover up for the nation’s leader. This is not the first time people have been killed to cover up.

In contrast, former prime minister Najib Razak was granted a discharge without acquittal (DNAA) due to bumbling by the AGC. Kleptocrats are protected by the AGC, while innocent men are framed with capital offences, and if the get an acquittal at the trial are subject to appeal.

The court decision granting a discharge without acquittal (DNAA) to former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, raises questions about the credibility of the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC), said Rafique Rashid, Yusoff Rawther’s lawyer. Rafique also expressed concern over the frequency of DNAA in cases involving politicians, while questioning the relationship between the appointment of the Attorney General and the power of the Prime Minister.

Life in Malaysia is good if you are a crony, but not so good if you want to expose corruption.

Don’t even dare to criticise the government

The MCMC has been taking action against online critics of prime minister Anwar Ibrahim and his administration. Now it’s very dangerous in Malaysia to express your opinion and participate in discussion on politics and public policy, let alone criticize public figures.

It’s very dangerous in Malaysia to express your opinion and participate in discussion on politics and public policy, let alone criticize public figures.

This was found out only a couple of days ago by Pahang MCA Youth Chief Wong Siew Mun, who makes Tik Tik videos on public issues. The police based upon a report made against her by the MCMC called Wong for questioning at the Bukit Aman police headquarters. Many people are finding they are being called into the police or MCMC offices for questioning. Their mobile phones are usually confiscated, and most often they are not even charged. This is a form of intimidation now used in Malaysia.

Pahang MCA Youth Chief Wong Siew Mun, who makes Tik Tik videos on public issues

Ruslan Mat Ali is in prison under remand on 11 charges of making offensive comments on Facebook against PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar. The MCMC is once again behind this. The trial is set for July 18.

The MCMC was active during the PKR internal elections, targeting accounts which supported Rafizi Ramli in his bid to defend his deputy president position from Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter Nurul Izzah. The MCMC also summoned social media influencer Aliff Ahmad in April after he posted an offer on Facebook to investigate Nurul Izzah’s background using his platform, Scrut Analytica, if the post received 20,000 shares.

The MCMC ran an anti-Rafizi campaign during the PKR internal elections.

The suppression of investigative journalism and persecution of those who expose corruption and government overstep, is deeply eroding freedom of speech in Malaysia. The corrupt can roam free and know with the right connections they can suppress any criticism of their actions and scams.

You can judge a leader by the people he spends time with. Government apparatus is in overdrive squashing dissent and those who dare to expose wrongdoing.

Just try to imagine. You can be an innocent person and then locked away in death row charged with a capital crime. That’s the extent these people are prepared to go to.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: