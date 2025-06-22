Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
7h

There is no such thing as absolute freedom of speech or expression anywhere. When one accuses another of being an undischarged bankrupt and or a scammer, they ought to cite the evidence upon which they rely for their allegation or shut up.

Such allegations when made without a proper foundation to ground the allegations on constitutes the offense of criminal defamation. It damages the reputation of the party accused even if they are later cleared by a court or other tribunal of the allegation.

There are 3 things in life which cannot be retracted. The spoken word, the sped bullet or arrow and the missed opportunity.

With freedom comes responsibility.

There are many more things one can say about Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim which needs no repetition here. But there are even more things one can say in an adverse way applicable to the character of those, many of who are Murray Hunter admirers and subscribers, who fought to bring down the Barisan UMNO led government in favour of a DAP and PKR government.

These are people who shamelessley fed on a foreign Regime Change government gravy train spread lies and false promises to an information starved, sensation hungry Malaysian public who now complain that the government of DS Anwar is corrupt just as they proclaimed the goverment of Tun Dr. Mahathir was corrupt. Define corrupt, define crony and show us the proof or reap the rewards of your defamation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture