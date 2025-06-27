Madani selling off strategic assets to cut the budget deficit
Stripping the nation of its wealth
Pirates used to stripe wealth from people.
With the Madani government running large deficits (RM 80-100 billion) to finance spending on crony driven development projects, a new strategy is being utilized to reduce the deficit by increasing dividend payments from GLCs.
With aggregate public debt exceeding RM 1.25 trillion, recurring budget deficits are increasing the overall debt. With debt service charges now running around 12 percent of aggregate budget payments, higher public debt just increases this burden. So, the government is selling off strategic assets, so GLCs can pay larger dividends to the government.
The government is pretending public debt is decreasing by emphasising the decreasing size of the deficit. Some people call this smoke and mirrors
This practice is becoming very widespread, not only within the federal government, but state governments as well. State governments are swapping public land parcels instead of paying cash (land swaps). These transactions are outside of state budgets that must be voted on in state legislative assemblies, allowing the government to move more state wealth into private hands, outside legislatures.
The fire sale of Malaysian Airports can be understood from this perspective. The Khazanah sale of Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) will enable Khazanah to pay larger dividends to the government in the short term. However, the nation has lost ownership of a sovereign asset.
Another upcoming sale being pushed by the need for more GLC dividends are Petronas Canadian assets bundled up in a company formally called Progress Energy Resources. According to Business Times online, this transaction could be between RM 6 to 7 billion.
These sales may reduce government budget deficits over the next few years and reduce the urgency for real tax reform. These sales and subsequent dividends will also make the government look fiscally more responsible. However, the government through loss of strategic assets is getting poorer (if a government can be poor).
However, the opposite of sound fiscal management is the case, the government is selling off the nation’s strategic and sovereign assets, where much of the proceeds are lost on spending on development projects in the budget that primarily benefit crony corporations.
These activities are stripping the nation of its wealth.
Anwar Ibrahim is ensnared in a Faustian bargain, compelled to answer the demands of those who orchestrated his ascent. His allegiance, forged with entities such as the National Endowment for Democracy and its affiliated conglomerates, intertwined with influential American political figures, has tethered him to their agenda. As the adage reminds us, there is no such thing as a gratis repast (a free lunch).
To appease his benefactors, Anwar is divesting Malaysia’s cherished state assets, a transaction that serves as the quid pro quo for his elevated station, despite his questionable qualifications for such a role.
Enter the cadre of artful accountants and economists, adept at transmuting the plunder of national wealth into the euphemistic guise of “dividend payments”, a semantic sleight of hand that masks the erosion of sovereignty.
Anwar and his regime-change allies have found fertile ground among Malaysia’s impressionable masses, pliable as clay in their hands. These are the same citizens who, swayed by the clarion calls of Reformasi and “greater democracy,” rallied in the streets and cast their votes in fervor.
Selangor’s state executives, in a brazen act, funneled millions from public coffers into Bersih’s accounts, enriching Ambiga Sreenevasan, her legal practice, and a coterie of associates, the Malaysian Bar, amongst the Sivarasah Rasiah, Amrick Singh Sidhu, Elizabeth Wong, Maria Chin Abdullah, the Centre for Combating Corruption and Cronyism, and Cynthia Gabriel among them. These figures, beguiled by visions of a political utopia, waded unwittingly into a morass of delusion.
Anwar’s actions, indisputably unconstitutional, constitute a systematic dismantling of Malaysia’s assets without the requisite transparent discourse or full disclosure. Yet, who among the nation’s elite possesses the fortitude to confront him? Which of Malaysia’s self-styled constitutional luminaries, figures like Tommy Thomas or Gurdial Singh Nijar, has the intellectual rigor and moral courage to challenge his machinations without risking their own complicity in the fallout?
Canadian asset is a piece of sh1t , get rid of it!