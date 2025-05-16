Police arrest Kedah MB Sanusi at his hotel in August 2023

Parti Keadilan Rakyat or the Peoples’ Justice Party aggregate vote has gradually declined from its peak of 20.39 percent in the 2013 general election to 16.94 percent in 2018, and 15.72 percent in the 2022 general election. By no means PKR is a party gaining any momentum of support, it’s been in gradual decline over the last decade.

In Malaysia what allows the creation of a government is not the aggregate vote but the friends you keep. Anwar Ibrahim become Malaysia’s 10th prime minister with great assistance from the king, suggesting the Gabungan Parti Sarawak to support him as prime minister. This led to many supporters calling Anwar’s government, a royal government in the first few months of his administration.

In January 2023 to the complete surprise of the party, Anwar launched the concept of Madani. Madani was based upon the principles of sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respects, trust, and compassion. Eighteen months later, Anwar said he envisioned Malaysia as a “Madani nation embracing the spiritual essence of Islam”. University students were given a new compulsory subject based upon 40 hadiths.

The introduction of Madani was a complete shock to members of Anwar’s own party, as it was a radical departure from their existing party platform. Anwar’s direction, was seen as a continuation of the policies he pursued while a minister under then Mahathir Mohamed from 1993, until he was sacked in 1998.

Madani Lawfare

One of the first moves of Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister was the appointment of UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the deputy prime minister. Zahid at the time faced 47 criminal charges for corruption and money laundering, which were eventually dismissed through the court granting a dismissal not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA). Many feel that Anwar’s clarion call for a war on corruption was hollow.

Very soon in 2023, Madani justice started rolling. Former prime minister and leader of opposition party Bersatu Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with corruption. Some of these charges have already been cleared due to lack of evidence. During the 2023 state election campaigns, Kedah chief minister and PAS leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was charged with sedition, charges he was later acquitted on. Yusoff Rawther has been charged with drug trafficking, where some suspect the drugs and toy guns were a plant by police in his car. Just recently, Urimai chairman Dr P Ramasamy was charged with 17 counts of CBT by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Its not just the charging of opposition politicians and critics of the Madani regime, it’s the drama in the way this has been done. Kedah chief minister Sanusi was arrested by a group of policemen wearing balaclavas in the middle of the night at his hotel in Selayang. Press conferences are held making accusations against people by the Inspector General of Police, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), now acting like a parallel police-force That regularly publishes pictures of people they bring in and interrogate. The MCMC act like police, investigators and judges, all in one.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has done the same by bringing in former prime ministers like Ismail Sabri Yaakob for interrogation, children of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamed were also brought in for interrogation in a theatrical like manner. The rolling door interrogation just doesn’t seem to lead to formal charges.

Madani has become just like a police state, turning their activities into public spectaculars to intimidate and harass.

The tyranny and real purpose of the 3Rs

The 3Rs has become a de facto Lese Majeste law in Malaysia, where any discussion about royalty is now taboo. This is allowing the power of the institution to grow enormously. There is now a special unit within the police to handle Lese Majaste cases.

The ban on religion is to suppress talk about the growing Islamization of the country.

The 3Rs is allowing the cover up of corruption, abuse of power, land grabs. The 3Rs is assisting in consolidating a neo-feudalistic society, where its partisan application is allowing ultra-Malay voices to attack the non-Malay population in what could be called ‘brownshirt’ or gangster-like behaviour. The 3Rs has skewed the law into a weapon of the elites against critics.

Press freedom is getting better

Anybody within Malaysia’s media industry will know how much the government has clamped down on what content can and can’t be published. The government is funding some online news portals, and by default controls the content. Most other news portals practise heavy self-censorship in fear of the government. Any serious investigative journalist can at, any time be framed by the very institutions which are supposed to be investigating and prosecuting those involved in corruption. In Malaysia, it’s the whistleblowers who are pursued and persecution, prosecuted, or just disappear in mysterious circumstances. There is definitely a unit within the police that carryout extra-judicial operations.

For years, the prime minister pledged he would reform Ketuanan Melayu or Malay superemacy into ketuanan Malaysia or a Malaysian Malaysia. However, Malaysia is turning into a hardcore kutuanan Melayu state, where ultra-nationalists are allowed to openly attack non-Malay businesses without any hindrance. Hindu temples that have stood for 130 years, before the formation of Malaya are ordered to move. The relics of long past civilizations that threaten the ‘official’ narratives of history are covered up.

Malaysia is very quickly becoming “Islamized”, and Sabah and Sarawak are not happy about it. This is not what they signed up for. Islam is being used to colonise Borneo and the real original people of the peninsula, before most of the Malays came.

Madani has become a vindictive government oppressing those who don’t conform to its narratives. Effectively, the people don’t have the power to change this trajectory. Fragmented Malay-centric parties will always reform into another type of dominating coalition after each election.

The final straw was the takeover of PKR to become what is effectively a Malay-centric party, and the silence of the DAP. As long as the people keep following the same patterns of voting, the inevitable will happen under Madani’s watch.

Finally, one must be very clear here. This is not a victory for the Malays. This is a victory for a political-elite who will control the Malays, seeing them as inferior subjects to themselves. Malay culture has been hijacked by the elite to maintain a subservient class. Not many people have woken up to this.

