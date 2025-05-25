Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Loh's avatar
Robert Loh
1h

Anwar the father figure for ALL Malaysians?

Pleeeeease, don't make my toe laugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture