Mahathir and other Malay leaders claim ‘Malays are losing their rights’ under Anwar and the unity government
Sometimes ‘the pot calling the kettle black' brings out the truth
Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad (seated, centre) with Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin (left) and PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad at the press conference Thursday December 12 (Photo FMT).
Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamed and a group of other Malay politicians from Bersatu and PAS in a dramatic press conference have claimed that Malays are losing their rights in Tanah Melayu, under the unity government. Mahathir called Malay leaders to band together to fight the common enemy of Malays, Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.
Mahathir claimed that “Malay power over ‘Tanah Melayu’ will disappear if nothing is done to prevent that from happening.
This follows the erosion of control over the nation’s assets with sales of strategic assets and equity in important GLCs by BlackRock. More and more, the freedom of speech of Malays is being eroded, where Malays are no longer receiving balanced news. Further, the rights of civil servants are being eroded with fresh Covid vaccine mandates introduced on December 1, by the Public Service Department (PSD).
Malaysia is being sold out by the unity government, where Malays are losing their sovereign power to vested interests within the unity government.
Mahathir was joined by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa and former Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya, among others.
In a quick X poll taken for 18 hours from last night, respondents were asked “Do you agree that Anwar Ibrahim is a traitor to the Malays?” Out of 5,431 views and 238 votes 60.6% agreed and 39.4% disagreed.
Malaysia is having government that dap on it which clearly promoting multi racial only beneficial for agenda on Chinese evidence 🧾 like the case of Theresa kok who object halal certificate issue making fuss on it 2. Dap kept mum recent signboards in shopping which put Mandarin on it even in Singapore there isn't such thing all road sign and signs In shops centre are English that's real multi racial which they is no heart felling with anyone but Malaysia dap says multi racial looks childishness .. incompetence because never follow constitution.. malays must protect Thier rights.. Anwar Ibrahim will be voted out 100 percent if they put a election now .. king can put emergency 🦺 and dissolve parliament onto with valid reasons.. currently Malaysia is fine no reason but if it's effect the malays right. Then there is valid reasons .. Anwar said reformasi but it's looks RCI investigation on Dr m looks like political revenge because Dr M was PM that time based on his advisors and he said there was cabinet meeting and he didn't want to continue pursue the case there's Is no wrong doing because Malaysia under badawi the case was already lost if Anwar is serious about claiming that territory he can jolly well open the case fight in court and win back the land from Singapore
Why dap didn't follow constitution as evidence 🧾 No1 . Constitution said tanah melayu in article but dap said multi racial and promote multi racial it's unconstitutional in Malaysia if you read consitution there is no sentences that Malaysia🇺🇲 was proclaim as multi racial yes there are other races as need to be respectful and live in harmony but it's never said Malaysia is multi racial it's not like Singapore .. Singapore proclamation since independence they multi racial and people agreed on it and constitution very clear all races are equal said but Malaysia different.. Malaysia are indegious and majority population and bumiputra (special privileges) I agree it's Thier land Thier people it's Malaysia law .. even in Singapore Indian agreed ancestors comes from India and Chinese too but as long born in Singapore it's Singaporeans same Malaysian Chinese or Indian but laws in Malaysia is different .. it's never secular because if secular there will not bumiputra laws or ketuanan concepts which umno themselves agreed on it .. dap object it because they don't follow that ideology.. MCA is Chinese too but they respect consitution that's why I see under BN Malaysia was unity ... But najib is the one cause the split with is adamant not resigning and face the court .. Malays and islam need to be protected in Malaysia ..