Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad (seated, centre) with Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin (left) and PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad at the press conference Thursday December 12 (Photo FMT).

Share

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamed and a group of other Malay politicians from Bersatu and PAS in a dramatic press conference have claimed that Malays are losing their rights in Tanah Melayu, under the unity government. Mahathir called Malay leaders to band together to fight the common enemy of Malays, Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.

Mahathir claimed that “Malay power over ‘Tanah Melayu’ will disappear if nothing is done to prevent that from happening.

This follows the erosion of control over the nation’s assets with sales of strategic assets and equity in important GLCs by BlackRock. More and more, the freedom of speech of Malays is being eroded, where Malays are no longer receiving balanced news. Further, the rights of civil servants are being eroded with fresh Covid vaccine mandates introduced on December 1, by the Public Service Department (PSD).

Malaysia is being sold out by the unity government, where Malays are losing their sovereign power to vested interests within the unity government.

Mahathir was joined by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa and former Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya, among others.

In a quick X poll taken for 18 hours from last night, respondents were asked “Do you agree that Anwar Ibrahim is a traitor to the Malays?” Out of 5,431 views and 238 votes 60.6% agreed and 39.4% disagreed.

Subscribe Below: