Share

Democracy to survive and fulfil its role to safeguard and protect the people, needs vengeful transparency and transparency demands people who are willing to unveil all forms of corruption whatsoever deep they might go, whatever or whoever they might have infiltrate.

Murray Hunter is a researcher, a researcher with an academic base who knows that despite the dark veils and obstacles, only facts and truths bring understanding not only of the damage done but also of the necessary solutions.

Malaysia is in a vital point. The world is changing fast and even a pandemic managed to put a crucial mark in this change. And while the world is changing Malaysia drowns in Symplegades, compressed between a corrupted political and social schemes and a venal dark state.

Murray Hunter’s research into Malaysian corruption goes deep into the ‘whats’ and ‘whys’ believing and hoping that they will lead to ‘hows’ Malaysia can jump over the deep dark obstacles that hold her back, and become the rightful player it deserves to be into the South East Asian geopolitical chessboard.

https://archive.org/details/malaysia-deep-corruption-murray-hunter/mode/2up