Malaysia Deep Corruption by Murray Hunter
by Ovi eBook Publishing
Democracy to survive and fulfil its role to safeguard and protect the people, needs vengeful transparency and transparency demands people who are willing to unveil all forms of corruption whatsoever deep they might go, whatever or whoever they might have infiltrate.
Murray Hunter is a researcher, a researcher with an academic base who knows that despite the dark veils and obstacles, only facts and truths bring understanding not only of the damage done but also of the necessary solutions.
Malaysia is in a vital point. The world is changing fast and even a pandemic managed to put a crucial mark in this change. And while the world is changing Malaysia drowns in Symplegades, compressed between a corrupted political and social schemes and a venal dark state.
Murray Hunter’s research into Malaysian corruption goes deep into the ‘whats’ and ‘whys’ believing and hoping that they will lead to ‘hows’ Malaysia can jump over the deep dark obstacles that hold her back, and become the rightful player it deserves to be into the South East Asian geopolitical chessboard.
Click here to access the e-book
https://archive.org/details/malaysia-deep-corruption-murray-hunter/mode/2up
Before embarking on a crusade (Which is what your blog is all about) against the little yellow brown people of South East Asia, peolple you are so centemptuous of with your articles like this one about corruption, kindly identify corruption in Malaysia's legislation sufficient for you to accuse Malaysia's goverrnment of being corrupt (NED and other Regime Change Tropes you repeat). I will then delve into it to find the holes in that legislation to show you how redundant and full of contradictions they are in order to disabuse you of your ideas and your distorted perceptions of "corruption" as being a government only 'sin'. Corruption, like graft and bribery takes two hands to clap.