The Malaysian armed forces have a long relationship with the United States military going back to the Malaysian Emergency, where US forces learnt about the “New Villages” strategy from the British and Malayan forces. Since then, Malaysia has maintained good informal and specific operational projects with the US, particularly in the Straits of Malacca and South China Sea. Malaysian military cadets regularly attend US military academies as part of a number of bilateral programs. Many alumni now serve in senior positions in the Malaysian armed forces.

Malaysia and the United States just signed what was called a historic defense cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the ASEAN defense ministers’ forum in Kuala Lumpur covering and extending cooperation. The MoU renewing the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), committed to expanded collaboration in areas like special forces training, amphibious warfare, and emerging technologies such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and AI-enabled surveillance will enhance MAF capabilities. That’s at least the Malaysian expectation.

The MOU is touted as creating a comprehensive strategic partnership framework that aims to enhance regional security, maritime domain awareness, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and better inter-operational ability between the US armed forces and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

However, below the hype the agreement only brings formality to the following long established cooperation projects that have been ongoing for a number of years. These include;

1. Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia

Annual naval and Marine Corps exercise involving shore-based planning and at-sea operations to build interoperability. Recent iterations (e.g., 2024 in Lumut, Perak) included anti-surface/submarine warfare, antiterrorism measures, and unmanned systems training with assets like the USS Charleston and P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

Covering maritime security, surface warfare, counter-piracy, and drug trafficking interdiction, this project has been ongoing since 1995.

2. Exercise Keris Strike

Bilateral army exercise hosted by Malaysia, emphasizing jungle warfare and ground force interoperability. The 2024 edition included Australian participation but remains primarily US-Malaysia focused.

This exercise covers Infantry tactics, urban operations, and special forces integration and has been going on since 2011.

3. Exercise Bersama Warrior

Joint staff and command-post exercise sponsored by US Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by MAF, focusing on multinational planning and mission coordination. The 2023 iteration in Kuantan involved the Washington National Guard under the State Partnership Program.

This exercise covers crisis response, military decision-making, force integration. The exercise has been going since 2017.

4. Cope Taufan

A bilateral Air Force exercise enhancing aerial combat and reconnaissance capabilities. This involves joint flight operations and expert exchanges.

This involves air defense, tactical data links, fighter pilot training and has been going on for many years.

5. Air Warrior

An air-focused training program building on Cope Taufan, with emphasis on advanced tactics and technology integration.

This covers aerial warfare simulation, interoperability with US assets and has been going on many years.

6. Tiger Strike

A Marine Corps amphibious and expeditionary warfare exercise, often linked to CARAT, simulating beach landings and joint maneuvers.

This covers amphibious operations, littoral combat, rapid deployment and been going on for many years.

7. International Military Education and Training (IMET)

A US-funded program providing professional development for Malaysian officers at US institutions, including service academies (e.g., West Point, Annapolis). Approximately 300 Malaysian personnel attend annually across 50+ courses; over 1,500 have participated historically.

8. Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA)

This program began in 2017 and renewed in 2025, enables mutual provision of fuel, supplies, and logistical support during joint exercises (e.g., RIMPAC). Facilitates seamless operations in the region.

9. Annual Malaysia–US Strategic Talks

High-level annual dialogue between defense ministers and officials to align priorities, review engagements, and plan future cooperation.

10. Bilateral Training and Consultative Group

A regular and ongoing forum for consulting on training programs, capacity building, and defense trade, including ship visits and expert exchanges. Supports initiatives like ScanEagle UAV deliveries.

Beyond formal programs, the US and Malaysia collaborate on asset-freezing for terrorist financing and joint operations against groups like Abu Sayyaf in the Southern Philippines. Humanitarian assistance, such as disaster response training, is integrated into exercises like CARAT. The US has provided assets like ScanEagle drones and supports Foreign Military Sales (FMS), with recent joint live-fire tests using US HIMARS and Malaysian ASTROS systems in the Strait of Malacca.

There are a few clandestine programs in operation as well where there is no public domain information available.

From the US point of view, these programs align with US Indo-Pacific Strategy goals, focused on emphasizing a free and open region, while allowing Malaysia to balance relations with other powers like China. Participation fosters people-to-people ties within both militaries, with alumni of IMET programs often rising to senior MAF roles.

Although the MOU signed by the Malaysian defense minister Mohamed Khaled and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the agreement really just reflects what the US and Malaysian armed forces have been doing together for many years.

Malaysia is most concerned about pursuing ‘peace through strength’ in the South China Sea, specifically due to challenges within the region for Malaysia. The Straits of Malacca is another concern for Malaysia. Maritime domain awareness (MDA) through joint military sea exercises is considered important. For the United States the Malaysian relationship is just one more avenue the nation can project its military presence through.

It’s important to note that Malaysia has not granted the US any permanent presence within Malaysian territory with the MOU, something the US would like. However, the US will continue to maintain a rotational presence inside Malaysia and interact with other ASEAN countries within the South China Sea with a networked security architecture.

The MOU also coincides with Malaysia’s long-term ambition to modernize its armed forces under the “4D MAF” strategy—Defend, Deter, Develop, and Diplomacy—which seeks to integrate modern equipment, indigenous capability, and international partnerships.

This latest MOU with the United States will not alter any balance with comparative defense relationships with China. Malaysia also conducts a number of bilateral programs with China which include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, counter piracy, joint military exercises. Malaysia and China also have an MOU which was originally signed in 2005 and renewed in 2016. The Malaysia-US MOU greatly reflects the China-Malaysia MOU.

