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The planned Malaysian federal budget deficit for 2026 was 3.5 percent of GDP or RM 74.6 billion. However, total net government loans (new loans less any repayments) already stand at RM45 billion for the first quarter of the year. This now makes total public debt RM 1,365.8 billion as of March 31.

There are two items that will further push out the deficit in 2026. The first is the RM 4.0 billion the government will spend on fuel subsidies on a monthly basis. Secondly, there are rumors of plans underway to prepare government assistance to the Rakyat which is expected to also cost around RM 4.0 billion per month through social assistance schemes like STR and SARA. However, there are some in government who currently oppose such a plan.

Pessimistically, this could add RM 70 billion to the 2026 budget deficit, making it as high as RM 134 billion. More positively, without extra living assistance the budget deficit may fall around the RM 110 billion mark.

No matter what the scenario is, 2026 is likely to be a record budget for Malaysia.

The government finances the major part of its budget deficits via Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) bond issues. In 2025, the bond market looked robust. However, there are dark clouds over the horizon with the gulf war continuing into its 2nd month, which may now drastically alter Malaysian economic forecasts.

Malaysia’s 10-year MGS yield is currently around 3.56-3.57 percent. This has been supported by Malaysia’s fiscal consolidation and GDP growth in the 4-5.7 percent range. BNM expect to hold interest rates steady this year and the Ringgit has performed very well against the USD. However, if there is a need to raise extra bond issues, BNM may be forced to consider an interest rate rise to make bonds more attractive to potential buyers.

In 2026 BNM must compete with an estimated RM 130-140 billion corporate bond issues. GLCs and GLICs are the primary buyers of government bonds, and BNM must ensure they are competitive in order to sell out bond issues.

This will end up restricting investments by Khazanah and KWSP (EPF body) in higher yielding investments, thus infringing upon their profit-making ability. The sign here is that pension funds will be basically financing the growing 2026 budget deficit.

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