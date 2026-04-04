Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar
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In the modern “free world,” a profound economic reckoning is unfolding, one that now touches the majority of nations, if it has not already begun to exact its toll. The intricate web of global supply chains, once humming with effortless efficiency, is fracturing under the weight of conflict in the Middle East.

The war between Israel and Iran, an abrupt and audacious strike against a country that has spent four decades methodically preparing for precisely such a confrontation, has reached the thresholds of its adversaries and their supporters, both vocal and tacit, from Washington to New Delhi and Canberra.

What sustains our contemporary civilization, it seems, rests upon the twin pillars of oil and natural gas. These resources undergird everything from the supremacy of the US dollar to the helium essential for cooling the semiconductors and microchips that animate every computer system, smartphone, automated process, and advanced missile across the globe. Increasingly, control over these vital flows is slipping from Western hands, thanks to the strategic patience, ingenuity, and long-term planning of Russia, China, and Iran.

The horizon ahead appears decidedly somber. The emerging alliance binding Iran, China, and Russia now holds a commanding edge over two powers whose dominance once seemed unassailable: the United States and Israel.

This is far from a Malaysian predicament alone. One need only observe the lengthening fuel queues in the United States and Australia, the soaring energy prices, the waves of layoffs sweeping through corporate giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google (in the 10's of thousands), even the subdued anxiety settling over local evangelical congregations in Malaysia, to recognize the breadth of this disruption.

For some, these troubles evoke a sense of divine absence: as though the God once confidently invoked in Western councils, or perhaps the carefully fashioned American image of Christ, has quietly departed, with no resurrection in sight. Yet such imagery, however evocative, risks obscuring the tangible forces at play.

Among Malaysia’s Chinese communities, the impulse may be to assign responsibility to the Malay-led government they helped empower under Mahathir and sustain for two decades then fuel under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim more recently in the hope of a Sinophile (which he is not) in the job.

From my perspective, however, there is no misfortune in this continuity. Long may Anwar, or another capable Malay leader, continue to guide the nation. For the deeper tides reshaping our world extend well beyond any single administration; they reflect the patient rebalancing of civilizations that have observed, endured, and now assert themselves with the quiet confidence of those who understand that history favors the prepared.

In this emerging epoch, the discerning political observe is invited to look beyond immediate hardship (imagined or real) and perceive a larger transformation: the age of unchallenged unipolarity is giving way to a more complex, multipolar order.

The true question is whether the West will respond with clarity and adaptability, or cling to fading illusions until the final reserves of energy and strategic foresight are exhausted or denied them altogether.

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