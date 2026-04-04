Malaysia heading towards a massive overrun of planned 2026 budget deficit
The planned Malaysian federal budget deficit for 2026 was 3.5 percent of GDP or RM 74.6 billion. However, total net government loans (new loans less any repayments) already stand at RM45 billion for the first quarter of the year. This now makes total public debt RM 1,365.8 billion as of March 31.
There are two items that will further push out the deficit in 2026. The first is the RM 4.0 billion the government will spend on fuel subsidies on a monthly basis. Secondly, there are rumors of plans underway to prepare government assistance to the Rakyat which is expected to also cost around RM 4.0 billion per month through social assistance schemes like STR and SARA. However, there are some in government who currently oppose such a plan.
Pessimistically, this could add RM 70 billion to the 2026 budget deficit, making it as high as RM 134 billion. More positively, without extra living assistance the budget deficit may fall around the RM 110 billion mark.
No matter what the scenario is, 2026 is likely to be a record budget for Malaysia.
The government finances the major part of its budget deficits via Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) bond issues. In 2025, the bond market looked robust. However, there are dark clouds over the horizon with the gulf war continuing into its 2nd month, which may now drastically alter Malaysian economic forecasts.
Malaysia’s 10-year MGS yield is currently around 3.56-3.57 percent. This has been supported by Malaysia’s fiscal consolidation and GDP growth in the 4-5.7 percent range. BNM expect to hold interest rates steady this year and the Ringgit has performed very well against the USD. However, if there is a need to raise extra bond issues, BNM may be forced to consider an interest rate rise to make bonds more attractive to potential buyers.
In 2026 BNM must compete with an estimated RM 130-140 billion corporate bond issues. GLCs and GLICs are the primary buyers of government bonds, and BNM must ensure they are competitive in order to sell out bond issues.
This will end up restricting investments by Khazanah and KWSP (EPF body) in higher yielding investments, thus infringing upon their profit-making ability. The sign here is that pension funds will be basically financing the growing 2026 budget deficit.
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In the modern “free world,” a profound economic reckoning is unfolding, one that now touches the majority of nations, if it has not already begun to exact its toll. The intricate web of global supply chains, once humming with effortless efficiency, is fracturing under the weight of conflict in the Middle East.
The war between Israel and Iran, an abrupt and audacious strike against a country that has spent four decades methodically preparing for precisely such a confrontation, has reached the thresholds of its adversaries and their supporters, both vocal and tacit, from Washington to New Delhi and Canberra.
What sustains our contemporary civilization, it seems, rests upon the twin pillars of oil and natural gas. These resources undergird everything from the supremacy of the US dollar to the helium essential for cooling the semiconductors and microchips that animate every computer system, smartphone, automated process, and advanced missile across the globe. Increasingly, control over these vital flows is slipping from Western hands, thanks to the strategic patience, ingenuity, and long-term planning of Russia, China, and Iran.
The horizon ahead appears decidedly somber. The emerging alliance binding Iran, China, and Russia now holds a commanding edge over two powers whose dominance once seemed unassailable: the United States and Israel.
This is far from a Malaysian predicament alone. One need only observe the lengthening fuel queues in the United States and Australia, the soaring energy prices, the waves of layoffs sweeping through corporate giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google (in the 10's of thousands), even the subdued anxiety settling over local evangelical congregations in Malaysia, to recognize the breadth of this disruption.
For some, these troubles evoke a sense of divine absence: as though the God once confidently invoked in Western councils, or perhaps the carefully fashioned American image of Christ, has quietly departed, with no resurrection in sight. Yet such imagery, however evocative, risks obscuring the tangible forces at play.
Among Malaysia’s Chinese communities, the impulse may be to assign responsibility to the Malay-led government they helped empower under Mahathir and sustain for two decades then fuel under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim more recently in the hope of a Sinophile (which he is not) in the job.
From my perspective, however, there is no misfortune in this continuity. Long may Anwar, or another capable Malay leader, continue to guide the nation. For the deeper tides reshaping our world extend well beyond any single administration; they reflect the patient rebalancing of civilizations that have observed, endured, and now assert themselves with the quiet confidence of those who understand that history favors the prepared.
In this emerging epoch, the discerning political observe is invited to look beyond immediate hardship (imagined or real) and perceive a larger transformation: the age of unchallenged unipolarity is giving way to a more complex, multipolar order.
The true question is whether the West will respond with clarity and adaptability, or cling to fading illusions until the final reserves of energy and strategic foresight are exhausted or denied them altogether.