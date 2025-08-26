Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hurricanemax joko's avatar
hurricanemax joko
2m

Thank you for such clarity in the interpretation of ketuanan melayu.

The brain washing continues esp amongst the rural folks. Layer in the heavy and narrow minded religious preaching puts Malaysia onto an even more slippery slope. That is not a bright future for many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
4h

The literal traslation of Ketuanan Melayu is "Rule of the Malay". There is nothing 'racist' about it unless one looks at it through a racist prism. And the Indians and Chinese cannot but help look at anything and everything they can't dominate as 'racist.

Britannia regnat means the rule of Britain or British reign in Latin. It is really a case of the mouth speaking out of the abundance of the heart and mind when people refer to Ketuanan Melayu as being racist. More like abject ignorance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture