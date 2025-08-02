Share

A high-level United Nations General Assembly conference has concluded after a debate the “States have until the Beginning of September to endorse” a document supporting a two-state solution for Palestine. Saudi Arabia, co-chaired the debate with France and want Palestine fully recognized by the United Nations. However, the Palestine Authority will be recognized as the governing authority, with Hamas not forming part of the equation on Gaza’s future.

The recognition of a Palestinian state has put Malaysia between a ‘rock and a hard place’. Malaysia has traditionally supported Hamas, even though the Palestinian Authority has an embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Qatar, Saudia Arabia and Egypt have all called for Hamas to disarm and give up rule in Gaza. More than 17 EU countries and the Arab League have now supported this call. In addition, for the first time, Arab countries have condemned October 7. Britain and Canada have also joined in the call.

However, according to communication minister and government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil, any decision by Malaysia was not made at Friday’s (August 1) cabinet meeting. Malaysia’s permanent representative at the United Nations had asked Putra Jaya for permission to sign the declaration, but the cabinet has decided it needs more time to study it.

It appears the Malaysian government and prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has issue with the calls to disarm Hamas and exclude them from the process to formal statehood. It is well known that Anwar has a strong personal relationship with much of the Hamas leadership.

According to the 1988 charter, Hamas has traditionally rejected any compromise that would cede parts of the historic Palestine to Israel. Of late, there is more consensus within Hamas to accept a settlement that would lead to a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, which includes the West bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. However, to date Hamas still refuses to accept Israel’s legitimacy.

Today, within Hamas there are disagreements as to what should constitute any state of Palestine. However, the rest of the world wants to move on without Hamas and make a full settlement in September, which is only one month away.

It appears, Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim also needs to grapple with this issue and move on, if Malaysia is going to be inline with the rest of the Muslim world. Any disagreement with the United Nations agreement, would look like Malaysia is standing in front of an agreement to settle the Palestinian issue once and for all time. Signing the agreement may feel like Anwar has walked away from his friends within Hamas.

This is Anwar’s personal dilemma and should not hinder any final UN agreement. The issue now is whether Anwar Ibrahim will allow Malaysia to stand on the right side of history.

Next week, the Malaysian foreign minister Mohamad Hasan will make a full explanation to the Dewan Rakyat (Parliament). For far too long many Malaysians have seen Hamas as Palestine. If Malaysia is to agree to the UN agreement, this must be redefined to those who have been supporting Hamas for many years.

