Dr Geoffrey Williams

During my recent visit to Thailand I attended an important anti-SLAPP conference in the Thai Senate supported by the UNDP, with Senator Pornchai Witayalerdpan (top right), an independent member of Thailand’s upper house along with independent media, civil society groups, international NGOs, embassy representatives and politicians , including Chonlat Koaykul from the Thai Peoples’ Party (bottom right).

BANGKOK, MAY 26, 2026: I am currently in Thailand where I attended a high-level seminar in the Thai Senate, supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to raise awareness of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

SLAPPs are baseless, predatory legal actions designed to inflict financial and psychological ruin to intimidate critics, exhaust their resources and force them into silence.

Malaysia has increasingly found itself as a regional centre for SLAPP actions and is becoming a preferred destination for international organisations ‘forum shopping’ for jurisdictions where litigation can be dragged out indefinitely and where fee-chasing lawyers face few restrictions in bringing meritless cases to court.

Worse still, the contagion spreads both ways. Malaysian entities are now exporting this brand of judicial bullying, launching SLAPP actions overseas to humiliate critics. Malaysian law firms are developing an increasingly sophisticated, if vulgar and brutal, specialism in this form of ‘lawfare’ and are charging very high fees for this specialism with associated low-class ‘extra services.’

How Murray Hunter’s case helped change the law

With Murray Hunter in February at the the Bangkok Mediation Centre with his lawyers from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) (bottom left) and later visiting with Senator Pornchai (top left) and Chiranuch Premchaiporn founder of the independent Thai new portal Prachatai (right)

In one recent high-profile case Murray Hunter, a respect foreign investigative journalist and writer residing in Thailand, was targeted by a Malaysian organisation using a member of the public as a proxy to file a police report in Thailand.

Hunter’s arrest, torture and prolonged “punishment by process’ sparked a complex, multi-country dispute involving Malaysia, Thailand and Australia. Global media, civil society groups and lawyers lined up to support him in a barely precedented show of solidarity against the abusive SLAPP actions and transnational repression (TNR).

Murray was exonerated, with the complaints against him struck out by the Thai Court without any finding of wrongdoing. The fallout provoked severe anger among Thai politicians, NGOs and lawyers calling for systemic reform to stop foreigners abusing the Thai system by filing SLAPP actions under the guise of police reports.

A concerted campaign to change the SLAPP laws

There has been a concerted multi-stakeholder campaign fronted by Senator Pornchai Witayalerdpan, an independent member of Thailand’s upper house along with independent media including Chiranuch Premchaiporn founder of the Prachatai news portal, NGOs, lawyers including Thai Lawyers for Human Rights and politicians from the Thai Peoples’ Party, including Chonlat Koaykul.

Hunter appeared before a special committee of the Thai Senate in December 2025 to brief them on his case and the impact of SLAPP on his life, his health and his freedom of movement since his passport had been confiscated.

Murray Hunter and his lawyer Akarachai Chaimaneekarakate, the Advocacy Lead (International) at Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) at the Thai Senate Committee hearing on SLAPP actions and how to reform the law.

Triumph in Thailand as SLAPP regulations are changed

Thailand has acted quickly and during my visit to Thailan at the end of May, Thai Supreme Court President Adisak Tantiwong signed a landmark directive: The Recommendation of the President of the Supreme Court Regarding Dishonest Criminal Prosecutions B.E. 2569 (2026).

This directive establishes a robust framework to screen out bad-faith criminal lawsuits, preventing the judicial system from being weaponised to suppress public opinion. It provides judges with clear guidelines to identify and investigate malicious litigation aimed at placing an unjustified burden on defendants, reaffirming that courts must never be used to subvert individual freedoms.

Under these new guidelines, Thai courts will actively look for red flags indicating bad faith SLAPP actions. These include lawsuits filed mainly to threaten or pressure the accused. Complaints relying on concealing or misrepresenting material facts to the court. Filing cases in remote courts far from the defendant’s home without justification. Flooding a defendant with multiple lawsuits over the same issue to overwhelm them and suing whistleblowers, journalists or human rights and environmental activists who are speaking out for the public good.

To enforce this, Thai courts will have enhanced powers under Section 161/1 of their Criminal Procedure Code. If a prosecution is deemed dishonest, judges can dismiss the case immediately during the preliminary stage. Courts can also launch active investigations and assign officials to gather evidence independently, creating a swift, fact-responsive mechanism that restores public confidence in the law.

Crucially, the directive maintains balance. If a defendant falsely claims dishonest prosecution merely to stall a trial, the court can terminate that sub-issue immediately to prevent abuse from either side.

This progressive step by the Thai judiciary is a wake-up call for Malaysia and reflects a deep commitment to protecting civic participation in a democratic society. It protects honest engagement while aggressively weeding out legal thuggery.

Immediate benefits from the new anti-SLAPP regulations – The travel blogger case

The benefits of the campaign and the change in the regulations for judges in Thailand have been quickly felt. During my visit last month, a new case emerged of an American-Canadian travel blogger who had been arrested under the same circumstances as Murray Hunter merely for posting a negative review of a venue owned by a foreigner in a Thai resort town.

Again, the arrest came without notice, the accused was held overnight in a lock-up unable to communicate clearly with the Thai policemen, he suffered a collapse in his health in custody and was transferred for medical treatment. He still cannot leave Thailand due to the withholding of his passport pending court hearings.

Fortunately, the new judicial guidelines offer hope that the case can be dismissed quickly as a SLAPP action failing to meet the threshold conditions for a full trial.

Immediate benefits from the new anti-SLAPP regulations – Quick dismissal

In another recent case, after a preliminary complaint hearing last month for a defamation case filed by Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, against Kowit Phothisan, editor of The Isaan Record, seeking 1 million baht in damages, Chonburi Provincial Court dismissed the case, finding that “it was an expression of honest criticism in the role of the press.” Nareset Na‑Nongtoom, a lawyer from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Center represented the case.

The dangers for Malaysia and the urgent need for change

As I have previously argued, the misuse of Malaysia as a centre for international and cross-jurisdictional SLAPP actions restricts freedom of speech, which in turn could hinder economic success and damage Malaysia’s ratings on freedom, competitiveness and ease of doing business.

The risk and ease of SLAPP actions will send a chill among investors, expatriate employees and tourists alike and damage Malaysia’s credibility. Investment will move to countries with a more stable policy environment.

On the other hand, poor quality investors who are willing to pay for ‘blind-eye’ enforcement and easy, low-cost access to SLAPP actions will find it attractive. This attracts criminal activities which have very damaging long-term implications.

It is time for Malaysia to follow Thailand’s lead and enact strict anti-SLAPP regulations and legislation to keep pace with the regional ‘gold standard’ in Thailand.