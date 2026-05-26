Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Cyril Pereira's avatar
Cyril Pereira
7h

Is Malaysia taking this pointless farce to the ICJ? There is a lot of injustice to undo in M’sia first.

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Clarence Ying's avatar
Clarence Ying
5h

What a waste of timed money> Israel had been indicted and sentenced by ICC but they are a toothless tiger who cannot enforce them, so do you think that this present case would be any different ?

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