Share

According to Facebook, Malaysia is preparing to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the alleged kidnapping and torture of activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla, which involved claims related to Greta Thunberg and Malaysian participants.

This stems from incidents in late 2025 when Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla (multiple civilian vessels carrying aid and activists attempting to break the Gaza blockade). Activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Malaysian nationals, were detained. Many reported mistreatment, including beatings, denial of food/water/medication, humiliation (e.g., being forced to interact with Israeli flags), and other abuse claims described as torture.

Malaysian officials, including Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari, announced plans to pursue ICJ action once evidence is gathered. This follows the return of Malaysian activists and focuses on violations of international law, including the treatment of their citizens and others on the flotilla.

Greta Thunberg was among those detained and later released/deported. She and fellow activists alleged harsh treatment in Israeli detention (e.g., poor conditions, physical/psychological abuse). Israel has denied these claims, calling them false and stating that legal rights were upheld.

Malaysia has strongly condemned the interception as unlawful. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and others vowed legal and diplomatic pressure. The move builds on broader criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza. There will be a lot of focus on Greta who in the past has greatly exaggerated on past incidents of arrest and torture. One hopes this will not be used to scuttle Malaysia’s case.

Thunberg has been detained multiple times during demonstrations against coal mining, fossil fuels, or other issues. These were usually short holds for identification or to clear areas, followed by release. After Israeli interception of the Global Sumud flotilla, Thunberg and others alleged mistreatment, such as insufficient food/water, bedbugs, humiliation (e.g., forced interaction with Israeli flags), kicking/beating, verbal abuse, and “torture” in a desert prison. She described it post-release but downplayed sharing personal details initially.

However, court records from her detention hearing show no complaints of personal mistreatment—she focused on returning home and aiding others. Swedish consular visits noted some harsh conditions reported but did not corroborate extreme abuse.

Thunberg has a history of strong, emotive rhetoric in climate speeches accusing leaders of betrayal, which excites and polarizes audiences where supporters see it as passionate truth-telling, critics as hyperbolic.

In prior arrests, there’s little evidence of exaggerated torture narratives. The flotilla incident involves serious disputed allegations amid a highly charged conflict, where activist and official accounts diverge sharply. Independent verification is limited, as is common in such cases.