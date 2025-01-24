Share

Two suspects Abdullah Samok (left) and Abdullah Bulat, wanted in the killing of a father and son in Narathiwat on Jan 14, believed to jave escaped to Malaysia.

Malaysia still has a reputation of being a safe haven for terrorists in the region. Previously, it was Abu Sayyof, and then various Indonesian terrorist groups. ISIS groups are still training in Malaysia. As long as they are not a threat to the Malaysian government, they are left unchecked.

Thai police believe that two suspects involved in the recent assassination of a decorated police officer and his son in an ambush in Narathiwat province on Jan 14, have fled unheeded to Malaysia.

A Thai police spokesperson confirmed to the media that the suspects were identified as Abdullah Samok, 30, from Rueso district, and Abdullah Bulat, 40, from Chanae district.

The Narathiwat Provincial Court issued arrest warrants for the two on Jan 17, after DNA evidence found at the crime scene was linked to them.

"Thai police strongly believe the two suspects may have escaped to Malaysia hiding under the care of protectors, or are hiding in the jungle along the Malaysia-Thailand border," the spokesperson said.

Abdullah Bulat had 14 arrest warrants in security-related cases, including bombings and gunfights with Thai security officials.

Most of these incidents occurred in Narathiwat province between 2015 and early this year.

Abdullah Samok also has an arrest warrant in connection with a bombing incident involving a Border Patrol Police officer who was on duty at Yala Rajabhat University in Si Sakhon district on Jan 16, last year.

On Jan 14, the father and son were tragically killed in a brutal roadside ambush in the restive southern region of Narathiwat. The suspects planted a bomb and opened fire on the father and son, who were both Border Patrol Police teachers on their way to buy school supplies.

Suwit had been a great contributor to the local community. He was a recipient of the Princess Maha Chakri Award a decade ago for his outstanding contributions to education and student welfare, had been inspired by his own childhood experiences studying at a border patrol police school in Phatthalung.

He went on to become a teacher at the remote Tua Ngo Border Patrol Police School in Narathiwat, aiming to provide education to children who did not speak Thai and help them pursue further studies.

The Malaysian home ministry and police have done very little to assist Thai security authorities combat the growing number of violent acts and terrorism by keeping the Malaysian-Thai border porous.

Subscribe Below: