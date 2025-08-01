Share

Its August 1 and the Trump administration has levied Malaysia with 19 percent tariff. This is the same rate that Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines were levied. Vietnam received 20 percent and Singapore 10 percent.

After all the scurry and worry, it appears the Trump administration had not made specific evaluations about each economy, for example Thailand has a USD 40 billion trade surplus with the United States. Issues such as non-tariff restrictions to the Malaysian market appear to have not been real issues of importance to the US Treasury in their tariff evaluations.

The weight of the tariffs will fall on US consumers in the domestic market. Malaysian domestic consumers won’t be affected. In addition, Malaysian exporters shouldn’t worry too much as the relative playing field is the same. Malaysia’s competitors have also been levied with a similar tariff.

The major worry is whether rising prices in the US domestic market will slow down demand and cause a recession. This could flow into Malaysia during 2026 in decreasing export orders. Nevertheless, Malaysian exports can’t be expected to increase to the United States in the near future, as US companies have pre-ordered Malaysian good before the tariffs took effect.

Some argue these tariffs are an attack on BRICS. Fortunately, Malaysia is committed to BRICS and will find new markets through the grouping. Malaysia’s entry into BRICS is probably the most significant decision the Anwar administration has made to date.

