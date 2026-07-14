Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
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What successive Malaysian governments must prioritize in their budgetary planning is not the pursuit of surpluses, but the disciplined cultivation of balance, a resilient equilibrium capable of withstanding the profound political and economic volatility imposed by forces far beyond the nation’s shores.

The prevailing fixation among commentators and parliamentarians on achieving budgetary surpluses is, at its core, a speculative gamble. It is a fanciful illusion, sustained by ill-informed economists and legislators, that distracts from the more sober and essential task of fiscal stewardship in an uncertain world. In an era defined by exogenous shocks, true statesmanship lies not in chasing headline surpluses, but in forging budgets that are robust, adaptive, and strategically calibrated to protect the nation’s long-term stability and prosperity.

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