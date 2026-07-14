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MALAYSIA’S fiscal trajectory tells a story of quiet erosion.

Public debt has climbed to around RM1.3 trillion for the federal government as of mid-2025, equivalent to roughly 64.7% of GDP, with broader public sector debt even higher when off-balance-sheet items in agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) are considered.

This is not a crisis but the cumulative result of persistent budget deficits since the last surplus in 1997.

What was once a prudent approach to development has morphed into structural reliance on borrowing, with troubling implications for future generations.

The 2026 budget signals yet another year of overrun risks.

Operating and development expenditures continue to balloon while revenue growth struggles to keep pace, despite respectable GDP expansion.

Much of this spending fails the test of efficiency.

Estimates of corruption and leakage routinely hover around 20-30% of government outlays in various analyses over the years, a silent tax on every ringgit borrowed or collected.

Debt servicing now claims a growing share of the budget, projected to reach significant portions (around 13-17% of revenue in recent estimates), crowding out productive investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Each additional RM3 billion or so in annual interest payments is driven by rising debt stock and creeping bond yields, which represent money diverted from the rakyat. Malaysia’s 10-year government bond yields, currently around 3.6%, remain manageable but show sensitivity to global pressures and domestic fiscal credibility.

Any sustained rise will compound the burden.

From a Keynesian viewpoint, counter-cyclical deficits have their place during crises, such as Malaysia experienced during the COVID years.

Yet chronic deficits in good times violate basic intergenerational equity.

Today’s consumption is financed by tomorrow’s taxpayers at a moment when traditional revenue pillars like Petronas dividends face depletion of easy oil reserves.

Layer on disputes such as the Sarawak Petros-Petronas tussle and Sabah’s push for greater revenue shares, and the federal government’s fiscal space narrows further.

Development expenditure, often touted at around RM100 billion annually, too frequently flows into opaque GLC projects and crony-linked ventures.

Poor project evaluation, selection, cost overruns, and weak accountability turn potential multipliers into fiscal black holes.

GDP may grow on paper, but the quality of that growth, together with the tax revenue it should generate, remains disappointing. Tax buoyancy is weak.

The system needs genuine reform, broadening the tax base, rationalising exemptions, and shifting toward more progressive and efficient structures.

Fuel subsidies, still costing billions monthly, distort markets and encourage inefficiency. Higher targeted pricing could promote better resource use and self-evaluation among consumers, freeing funds for genuine social support.

The opportunity cost is stark.

Funds locked in unnecessary GLCs or poorly managed mega-projects could instead target poverty reduction, skills development, and high-multiplier sectors. Malaysia’s demographic window is narrowing.

Without fiscal discipline, future governments will inherit the handcuffs of higher taxes, reduced services, or more debt, precisely when ageing populations demand stronger safety nets.

This is not mere accounting.

It reflects deeper governance failures, such as the entrenchment of patronage networks, the blurred lines between politics and business within the GLC ecosystem, and a political class more focused on short-term optics than long-term resilience.

Promises of reform under various administrations have often been diluted into reviews and rhetoric.

The Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act provides a framework, but enforcement and political will lag.

Returning to surplus requires uncomfortable choices.

Subsidy rationalisation must accelerate and become targeted.

GLC portfolios demand rigorous pruning with the divesting of non-strategic assets and enforcing performance benchmarks. Tax reform, even if politically sensitive, cannot be postponed indefinitely. Procurement transparency and anti-corruption measures must bite harder, not just in headlines.

Development spending should prioritise outcomes over allocations, with sunlight on every major project.

Critics will argue that surpluses are austerity in disguise, harming the poor.

Yet the real harm comes from unsustainable paths that eventually force harsher corrections.

Prudent surpluses in good years create buffers for downturns and enable genuine investments in human capital and infrastructure without perpetual borrowing. Singapore, for all its differences, offers a model of disciplined fiscal management yielding long-term stability and prosperity.

Malaysia’s economy maintains very strong fundamentals with diversified sectors, strategic location, and youthful demographics relative to many neighbours. But these advantages will erode if fiscal profligacy continues.

Persistent deficits erode policy flexibility, inflate future obligations, and breed cynicism when promises outstrip delivery.

The rakyat deserves better than mortgaged futures.

Policymakers must rediscover the discipline that once delivered surpluses.

This means prioritising efficiency, accountability, and courage over patronage and populism.

The window for gradual adjustment is still open, but it will not remain so indefinitely. Malaysia must choose: fiscal responsibility today or painful reckoning tomorrow.

The path back to surplus is not just an economic necessity; it is a moral one for the generations to come. – July 13, 2026

Originally published in The Vibes

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