Gopal Raj Kumar
4h

In November 2025 an open letter signed by approximately ninety international and regional non-governmental organizations was dispatched to the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The document demanded that Malaysia and Thailand immediately halt criminal defamation investigations and civil suits against certain journalists, researchers, and activists.

The signatories characterized these legal actions as “Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation” (SLAPPs) and framed their intervention as a defense of universal human-rights standards. A closer examination, however, reveals a more uncomfortable truth: the campaign is driven almost entirely by organizations that possess neither democratic legitimacy nor popular mandate within the countries they presume to instruct, and much of the speech they rush to shield is, by any reasonable measure, incendiary, defamatory, or deliberately destabilizing.

The list of signatories reads like a directory of the global human-rights industry: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, ARTICLE 19, Reporters Without Borders, FIDH, CIVICUS, Fortify Rights, Forum-Asia, and a long tail of smaller entities such as Manushya Foundation, iLaw, and the inevitable “exile” groups. What unites nearly all of them is funding. The U.S. National Endowment for Democracy (NED), George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, the governments of Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and the European Union appear repeatedly in their financial disclosures.

In 2024–2025 alone the NED disbursed more than US$2.8 million to Thai and Malaysian grantees either directly affiliated with the signatories or operating in the same narrow political ecosystem. These are not grassroots movements rooted in Malay or Thai society; they are subsidiaries of a Western foreign-policy apparatus that has long treated Southeast Asia as a theatre for ideological projection.

This is not a new phenomenon. The same networks once invested heavily in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when they believed he could be molded into a pliable liberal modernizer. When he assumed the premiership in 2022 and subsequently refused to govern as their proxy, pursuing instead a pragmatic, non-aligned, and distinctly Malay-Muslim agenda, sections of this ecosystem turned hostile.

One of the individuals now under criminal investigation in Malaysia, the Hat Yai based Australian academic/ writer Murray Hunter, has for several years used Hat Yai in southern Thailand as a safe haven from which to publish a stream of articles that many in Kuala Lumpur regard as calculated provocations: unsourced allegations of royal corruption, racialized attacks on Malay political culture, and conspiratorial narratives about palace interference. Similar patterns are visible in Thailand, where reports alleging abuse of Vietnamese asylum seekers have been weaponized to embarrass Bangkok at sensitive diplomatic moments.

None of this is to suggest that Malaysia or Thailand possesses an impeccable record on freedom of expression. But by comparison Malaysia is far more liberal than say the USA under Trump's administration. Both countries retain broad defamation, sedition, and computer-crime statutes that can be, and sometimes are, deployed for political ends. Yet the selective outrage of the signatories is revealing. Inflammatory speech is only celebrated as “journalism” when it serves the correct ideological purpose; comparable invective directed at Western governments or institutions would elicit a very different response from the same organizations.

The underlying assumption, that a handful of foreign-funded entities may dictate to sovereign states where the line between criticism and calculated defamation should be drawn, betrays a lingering imperial reflex.

ASEAN governments have responded with a studied silence that speaks volumes. Neither Kuala Lumpur nor Bangkok has felt compelled to justify its legal processes to a coalition that commands negligible domestic constituencies. This is not merely a function of authoritarian reflex; it reflects a deeper popular consensus.

Large majorities of Malays and Thais remain acutely sensitive to foreign interference, a sensibility forged by centuries of colonial domination and sharpened by the memory of American military hubris in Indochina. To much of the region, the spectacle of organizations headquartered in London, New York, Geneva, or Bangkok’s foreign-enclave districts lecturing elected governments on “universal values” appears less as moral instruction than as a continuation of hegemony by other means.

The controversy therefore crystallizes a fundamental asymmetry. Western liberal constituencies have grown accustomed to exporting their speech norms through a global network of well-funded NGOs, framing any resistance as evidence of authoritarianism.

ASEAN states, having secured their independence at considerable cost, increasingly assert a contrary principle: that the permissible limits of political discourse are ultimately a matter for their own societies to negotiate, not for external actors, however exalted their funding or moral posturing, to impose.

In the end, the 2025 open letter will likely join a long archive of similar missives that achieved little beyond reinforcing domestic perceptions of foreign meddling. Malaysia and Thailand, like their neighbours, have learned that sovereignty is not granted by the approval of international NGOs; it is defended, often quietly but firmly, against them.

None of these signatories have any credibility left in them having wagered away more liberal governments of DS Najib and Dr. Mahathir for the likes of a wily Anwar Ibrahim who now that he refuses to be dictated to by him is all of a sudden the devil incarnate.

