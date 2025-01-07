Share

In the wake of the Vietnam war, the then government pursued a ruthless policy of turning back boats laden with Vietnamese refugees back out to sea. The government has now returned to this policy, by turning back 300 Muslim Rohingya refugees off the coast of Langkawi.

The Maritime Enforcement Agency assisted the two boats with food supplies and drinking water before being escorted out of Malaysian waters.

As it was believed these boats were repelled by India a few days before, they may have been sent in that direction. It is believed the Thai agencies cooperated with the Malaysians.

Rohingya refugees keep arriving along the Langkawi coast. Malaysian authorities just a few days ago, has doubled cost guard patrols after nearly 200 Muslim Rohingya refugees were found exhausted and without food on the Langkawi coast. As their boat was unseaworthy, the Muslim Rohingya were arrested and taken to an undisclosed place.

Over one million Muslim Rohingya have flew Myanmar, which is war torn due to prolonged fighting between Myanmar armed forces and rebel fighters. Most of the Muslim Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh. United Nations authorities have described the treatment of the Muslim Rohingya as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”, or genocide.

With more than 2,000 Muslim Rohingya in detention in Malaysia, the authorities have switched to turning boats away from Malaysian waters.

Malaysia has been assisting Palestinians in Gaza since the outbreak of war occurred after a Hamas venture into Israeli territory in October 2023. Malaysia has a field hospital in Egypt, and took two plane loads of injured and their families to Malaysia for humanitarian aid. This program has abruptly stopped after the first batch of Palestinians.

Malaysia has taken a completely different approach to the Muslim Rohingya refugees fleeing from war-torn Myanmar. Rohingya refugees are housed in very poor conditions in Malaysia, and treated as illegal entrants, rather than refugees.

The magnitude of the Rohingya crisis is much larger than in Gaza, and very close to Malaysia’s borders.

As civil war continues in Myanmar, and the Rohingya are being rejected by neighbouring countries as well, the problem will only get larger.

