In the wake of the Vietnam war, the then government pursued a ruthless policy of turning back boats laden with Vietnamese refugees back out to sea. The government has now returned to this policy, by turning back 300 Muslim Rohingya refugees off the coast of Langkawi.
The Maritime Enforcement Agency assisted the two boats with food supplies and drinking water before being escorted out of Malaysian waters.
As it was believed these boats were repelled by India a few days before, they may have been sent in that direction. It is believed the Thai agencies cooperated with the Malaysians.
Rohingya refugees keep arriving along the Langkawi coast. Malaysian authorities just a few days ago, has doubled cost guard patrols after nearly 200 Muslim Rohingya refugees were found exhausted and without food on the Langkawi coast. As their boat was unseaworthy, the Muslim Rohingya were arrested and taken to an undisclosed place.
Over one million Muslim Rohingya have flew Myanmar, which is war torn due to prolonged fighting between Myanmar armed forces and rebel fighters. Most of the Muslim Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh. United Nations authorities have described the treatment of the Muslim Rohingya as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”, or genocide.
With more than 2,000 Muslim Rohingya in detention in Malaysia, the authorities have switched to turning boats away from Malaysian waters.
Malaysia has been assisting Palestinians in Gaza since the outbreak of war occurred after a Hamas venture into Israeli territory in October 2023. Malaysia has a field hospital in Egypt, and took two plane loads of injured and their families to Malaysia for humanitarian aid. This program has abruptly stopped after the first batch of Palestinians.
Malaysia has taken a completely different approach to the Muslim Rohingya refugees fleeing from war-torn Myanmar. Rohingya refugees are housed in very poor conditions in Malaysia, and treated as illegal entrants, rather than refugees.
The magnitude of the Rohingya crisis is much larger than in Gaza, and very close to Malaysia’s borders.
As civil war continues in Myanmar, and the Rohingya are being rejected by neighbouring countries as well, the problem will only get larger.
The problem with the Rohingya is not as simple as Murray Hunter makes it out to be. It is part and parcel but perhaps the latest in a war like the Palestin Israel war that began with the British hasty retreat from their former colonies throughout the world after world war II.
India/ Pakistan/ Nigeria/Biafra/ Palestine/ Israel, Myanmar and its internecine pseudo ethnic wars with each state and province funded by Christian groups in the US and UK helping them declare unilateral independence from the Burmese nation.
The Rohingya have been flooding into Bangladesh (a people with whom they share a DNA and a ltural bond) for decades. They are the same yet different in many ways Never forget that all of Myanmar (formerly Burma) was an integral part of an undivided India and e part of its Bengali people.
Britain used religion to divide them along religious lines and sowed mistrust amongst them, inciting religious blood letting, massacres, between Hindus, Bhuddists on one side pitted against Muslims on the other.
Abject poverty they inflicted on the subcontinent and maintained through the UN and its multi lateral agencies for decades denying these people on the sub continent any aid, education or medicine created the worst Holocaust of all time. The Great Bengal famine was ignored by Britain and the West generally.
Yet the spot light only shone on the sufferings of the Jews which was minisucle in scale when compared to the suffering of the people of the sub continent. But the Jews are mainly white and European. So therein lies the difference when it comes to Human Rights and suffering.
The Rohingya will set about destroying Bangladesh in due course. The die has already been cast and it will occur with greater intensity over the next 24 months.
Today as India and China are more assertive and the West on the skids, the lines are being re drawn. For Anwar's sake Turkey does not have a role and nor is it a role model for Asia.