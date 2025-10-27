Murray Hunter

Gopal Raj Kumar
3h

Regardless of one views this 'reciprocal' trade agreemeent, oned must remember that Donald Trump was briefed at the outset that Anwar is owned lock stock and barell by the USA.

No one in Malaysia need feign outrage over the outcome of this deal because it is no deal. Malaysians of the intellectual and educated classes paved the way for Anwar's rise to government believing everything the Soros foundation and the NED fed them during that period of Regime Change. During this period of turmoil Malaysia's academics, its legal fraternity, its teachers, unions, churches and the mainly Chinese opposition encouraged the US to assault Malaysia, its sovereignty, its institutions manufacturing news items, gaslighting the public and in the process confusing themselves. Anwar Ibrahim did not gain noteriety or prominence by simply falling out of the sky. He was nurtured, hand picked and parachuted into government and prime ministership[ by the Americans.

ASEAN is indeed a successful economy and a large one consisting of factories of all sorts making things for the Americans, Europeans and Chinese. ASEAN has no technological or scientific base of its own for it to innovate like China and India possess. ASEAN are just minions and an undignified coetrie of lesser beings ready to play in somsone else's pool on a hot day.

None of Malaysia's lawyers managed to get a read of the agreements before hand. And even if they did, they would have simply said "How great this is" and shut their eyes and advised Anwar to sign.

Arun Paul
4h

We have beseeched for meritocracy, for equal opportunities, for egalitarianism from our ‘divisive’ monochromatic administration, alas it took a narcissistic gwailo like Donald J. Trump to ‘course correct’ via reciprocal trade agreements albeit lopsided. Imagine the irony, the poetic justice accrued EXTERNALLY, to affect change in our despondency to institute structural reforms. No?

