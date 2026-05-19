Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Leslie Lim's avatar
Leslie Lim
5m

The link says "Invalid Dynamic Link

Requested URL must be a parseable URI, but possibly incomplete to be a DynamicLink.

If you are the developer of this app, ensure that your Dynamic Links domain is correctly configured and that the path component of this URL is valid."

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