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Malaysia is a country where the laws grossly favor developers verses communities. This has enabled private corporations to run havoc over the environment. Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) are used to not only silence, but bankrupt activists and journalists who dare to make public what these corporation plan to do to the environment.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has just come up with a new weapon to silence activists and the communities they work with. On May 14, the DOE announced that Environment Impact Assessments (EIA) can no longer be down loaded from the DOE websites.

This in effect blocks remote communities understanding the environmental consequences of building roads, digging quarries, housing or industrial plants in community areas and direct hinterlands.

This will prevent communities sharing EIAs with experts and will affect Orang Asli, fishing communities, farming areas, and even urban dwellers that may potentially bear the brunt of proposed projects.

The DOE calls it a matter of national security. This is just straight prevention of community discussion.

Endorse the open letter demanding the immediate restoration of EIA report downloads. Because a public that cannot read the document is a public that cannot push back.

Endorse here: https://forms.gle/UeV7799vB1H4zaQ2A* by 20th May 2026, 5pm.

For enquiries, contact JEDI at jedipenang@gmail.com

You can also call the Director General of the Department of Environment Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar through the complaints line to make your protest Complaint Line : 03-8889 1972