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Twenty-four Malaysians in the Global Sumud flotilla 2.0 have been abducted by Israeli security forces in international waters off the Gaza coastline late on Monday night. They have been taken to Israel and are in captivity by the Israeli security forces.

Its now time for the Malaysian intelligence forces and Special Branch to close up and get rid of Mossad intelligence cells operating inside Malaysia.

There is a long record of Israeli Mossad operations in Kuala Lumpur. On April 21, 2018, Palestinian academic and Hamas-linked electrical engineer Fadi al-Batsh was shot dead in a drive-by motorcycle attack while heading to morning prayers in a Kuala Lumpur neighborhood. He was hit by about 10 bullets. His family, Hamas, and Malaysian officials accused Mossad of carrying it out. Malaysian authorities described the attackers as possibly linked to a foreign intelligence service.

Reports indicated al-Batsh was allegedly involved in acquiring technology and expertise for Hamas’s military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Israel has not officially confirmed involvement, as is standard for such operations.

In late September 2022, the Malaysian media reported a botched operation where suspected Mossad-linked local operatives tried to kidnap two Palestinian men (described as computer experts with alleged Hamas ties) in Kuala Lumpur. One man was abducted, beaten, and interrogated, reportedly via video link with Mossad handler about Hamas technical capabilities before police rescued him.

Malaysian police arrested several local suspects, where reports mentioned up to 11 in a cell, who were allegedly recruited and trained by Mossad. The cell was accused of spying on sites like airports and government facilities, plus tracking Palestinians.

Malaysian police arrested an Israeli man identified as Shalom Avitan in a Kuala Lumpur hotel with multiple handguns and ammunition. Authorities suspected possible Mossad links or a covert operation, though he claimed it was related to a personal/family or underworld dispute. Police expressed skepticism about his story.

The prime minister Anwar Ibrahim and officials have publicly stated that Malaysia is a target for Mossad and other foreign intelligence services due to its strong pro-Palestinian stance. This is especially the case, sine the GAZA genocide began.

It is believed that Mossad has a presence in Singapore, although this is denied. Thus, Singapore could easily act as a ‘step-off centre’ for operations in Malaysia.

Its time for Malaysian authorities to work hard and eradicate any Mossad presence in Malaysia as retribution for Israeli authorities taking 24 Malaysian hostages from the Global Sumud flotilla 2.0. Just watching Mossad’s presence is not enough. It’s time for action.

The Malaysian government at cabinet level gave the Israeli owned company Zim Lines permission to dock in Malaysia back in 2002. Zim was operating from Port Klang until December 2023, when the public became aware of it. The government is also using Israeli equipment and software packages for security and ease dropping purposes in the security services.

Its time for Malaysia to cut all links with Israeli intelligence and security products immediately. No Malaysian banks should be permitted to correspond with Bank Hapoalim or Bank Leumi. Using Israeli products in the nation’s security apparatus is a national security threat.

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