The real power arises from the public service in Malaysia

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The intense political maneuvering in Malaysia today, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim navigating tensions within his unity government coalition, comprising Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, with East Malaysian partners, amid speculation of a possible snap general election as early as late 2026, obscures a deeper structural reality.

Changing Malaysia’s policymaking inertia fundamentally requires reform of the civil service. The civil service remains more entrenched and influential than any executive government. Governments can change through elections, but meaningful shifts in public policy direction prove far more elusive.

Since 2018, Malaysia has seen multiple administrations—Pakatan Harapan (2018-2020), the Perikatan Nasional interlude, the brief Ismail Sabri period, and now Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government since late 2022. Despite differing narratives, from Reformasi to Keluarga Malaysia to Madani, they share a striking continuity in core public policy frameworks. Political slogans and personalities dominate headlines, but administrative-level policy shows only variations in emphasis, not fundamental transformation.

Core Elements of Malaysian Public Policy

There are three key aspects define it: the underlying philosophy, the mode of policy formulation, and the hierarchy of implementation.

Philosophy: Post-independence and especially after the 1969 race riots, British-influenced advisers and the need to address Malay-Chinese wealth gaps shaped the New Economic Policy (NEP). Intended as temporary, it evolved into a enduring political philosophy centered on Ketuanan Melayu (Malay supremacy) and Bumiputera preferences. This permeates public policy, civil service and armed forces composition, education quotas, business preferences, and exclusive investment schemes. Islamization efforts in the 1990s under Mahathir and Anwar further embedded an ethnic and quasi-religious culture within the bureaucracy, prioritizing the “Malay agenda” in a multicultural society.

Formulation: Since Malaysia’s formation, the civil service, particularly the Prime Minister’s Department and Economic Planning Unit (EPU), have driven policy through successive five-year plans. These guide budgeting, resource allocation, and implementation, with state EPUs aligned via federal funding leverage. Over time, outsourcing to consultants (prominent under Abdullah Badawi and expanded via PEMANDU under Najib) introduced glossy reports, catchphrases, diagrams, and key performance indicators, often at high cost but with limited substantive change. Politicians gain some influence through consultant selection, but the process remains elite-driven and inward-looking.

Implementation: Policy flows hierarchically from federal to state and local levels. States depend on federal funds; opposition-governed states have often seen federal agencies bypass them. Local governments remain appointed, with no elections since 1964. Agencies like FELDA, MARA, and KEMAS deliver at the grassroots.

Power Dynamics and Inertia

Ministers act as bridges between political leadership and permanent secretaries/directors-general. Influence varies with a minister’s hands-on approach, expertise, and ability to steer the bureaucracy. The civil service is not apolitical; it largely holds a Malay-centric, Islamized worldview. Policies clashing with embedded assumptions face delays or quiet obstruction. Pakatan Harapan ministers in 2018–2020 encountered this as a major barrier to reforms.

Recent Anwar administrations have announced civil service reforms, including performance-based remuneration (SSPA), efficiency acts, rationalization efforts, innovation circulars, and some senior appointments aimed at boosting productivity and integrity. Flexible work arrangements like selective WFH have been introduced. However, the bureaucracy’s size around 1.7 million, with its entrenched culture, and role as a political support base make deep transformation challenging.

The unity government under Anwar has prioritized stability over radical overhaul, favoring compromise across coalitions. Policy continuity persists in key areas, even as targeted subsidy rationalization, economic plans (e.g., RMK13), and digital initiatives proceed.

Persistent Structural Weaknesses

Public-sector-led initiatives in new economies such as IT under a multi-media corridor, biotech agencies, and regional corridors have often yielded waste and bureaucracy rather than vibrant private sectors. GLCs and development authorities frequently crowd out private enterprise and startups, which rely on connections over innovation. The paradigm of a pioneering role for government agencies like FELDA/MARA remains rooted in the 1960s–70s thinking, ill-suited to today’s needs for creativity in aviation, agriculture, logistics, and hi-tech industries.

Politics stays personality and identity driven. Malay-based parties anchor in ethnic/religious appeals, sustained by rural-weighted electorates. Electoral reform remains unlikely. Anwar’s recent pushes for term limits (e.g., 10 years for PM) and other institutional reforms signal intent, but face parliamentary hurdles and coalition frictions.

Pakatan Harapan’s 2018–2020 experience exemplified this: despite the Buku Jingga, policy largely followed civil service tracks, with exceptions like further Islamization in education under one minister. The current unity government shows similar patterns—reform rhetoric meets bureaucratic and political realities. One would expect that even a new paradigm “Bersama” government would face the same issues.

Recent Illustrations

During COVID-19, civil service leadership under Health DG Noor Hisham was prominent. Today, economic management, subsidy reforms, and responses to global pressures demonstrate ongoing bureaucratic influence amid Anwar’s focus on stability and execution ahead of elections.

Politicians excel at narratives and symbolism such as street renamings, targeted aid, or heartland appeals, over deep policy shifts. Narratives like 1Malaysia or Reformasi fade when they clash with implementation realities.

As the unity government coalition is preparing to fight the coming general election independently, the ‘Madani’ symbolization is quickly disappearing.

Outlook with a Possible Election

As Malaysia approaches a potential GE16 due by early 2028, speculation points to late 2026 or 2027 amid growing coalition tensions, the core hypothesis endures. Whichever coalition prevails, without genuine civil service reform addressing culture, size, incentives, innovation, and depoliticization, public policy will exhibit strong continuity. New governments will inherit the same planning rituals, consultant ecosystems, and implementation hierarchies.

True change requires empowering private sector dynamism, community input, out-of-the-box thinking, and dismantling barriers in key sectors. Until then, regimes will change, but public policy direction will not. The civil service’s quiet power ensures the status quo’s resilience, even as politicians jostle and elections loom.

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