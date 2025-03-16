Share

According to reports from traders, Malaysians are staying away from visiting Hat Yai last week end, amid the increase of insurgency in the Deep South, and publicity it is being given in the media. Shops, hawkers, restaurants, taxis, and other small businesses are reporting a massive downturn in customer numbers from Malaysia. Hotel stays were also down.

Road side bombs, shootings, and attacks on government offices in Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat are higher this year than previous years. The insurgency has turned much more violent under a new breed of insurgents, who are turning towards jihad, rather than separatist based issues.

Some of the insurgents are taking safe abode in Malaysia, coming across the border for attacks, and then disappearing again. Previously, the insurgents hid in the Deep South, which has become dangerous, as Thai authorities with new technologies have been able to track many down and capture them.

Hat Yai residents are still very mindful of 2014 and 2005, when a series of attacks spilled over to Hat Yai and Songkhla. There is fear this round of attacks during Ramadan may reoccur. Thai authorities have increased security in the Songkhla area.

There have been government discussions with the insurgents for more than a decade. There was meant to be some form of ceasefire for Ramadan. However, the rise in the spate of attacks is signalling to the government that they are not negotiating with the real representatives of the insurgency. Such discussions have failed to involve the community generally.

