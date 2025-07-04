Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
1h

"Rumours of my death have been grossly exaggerated"- Mark Twain.

This is a practice called 'Gaslighting' that Murray Hunter has become noted for. Unhelpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture