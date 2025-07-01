Share

No one is talking about the elephant in the room. Malaysians are being robbed of the possibility of a free universal public health system. Talk about deducting monies from EPF is a complete diversion of the truth.

A fully free universal health system would cost the government somewhere between RM 66-75 billion per annum. The current aggregate budget for the ministry of Health was RM 45 billion in 2025, which represented a 9.5 percent in crease from 2024. Operating expenses were estimated at RM 38.5 billion and development expenditure at RM 6.74 billion.

There need not be any new taxes or levies to fund this. Malaysians need not be burdened anymore. Burdening Malaysians anymore would be dishonest.

There are three sources of funds to provide enough money to fund a universal health scheme for Malaysians:

1. Cut wastage from government. This could be around 10-15 percent of government spending.

2. Cut corruption, which the MACC admits could be as high as 30 percent of government spending, and

3. Cut down and eliminate development funds going to cronies.

This would completely fund any universal health scheme. However, the government is not committed to work for the people. The government is complacent and happy to let the whole system of government run as it has been run for the last two decades.

Cronies and corrupt agents are denying the Rakyat of free healthcare in international standard facilities. The doctors and medical staff are being exploited so cronies can benefit.

The Rakyat should demand a universal free healthcare system. The resources are there, just being diverted to the wrong people.

Enough said.

