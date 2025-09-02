Share

Malaysian politics provides most of the news for the nations media and news portals. Talk about politics is a national pastime in coffee shops and chat groups. There is always a political angle to any news.

But Malaysians must realize the government that rules over them is really just a ‘uniparty’.

Many people had faith that one day Pakatan Harapan and Pakatan Rakyat previously would one day takeover government and create a utopian Malaysia. It happened in Selangor and Penang and both states are rotten to the core with corruption. Nothing is different with Pakatan Harapan leading the ‘unity government’. It just might as well be another UMNO government, just like the last 70 years.

Even when PAS formed part of the government, it was just the same.

The greatest misconception is that the people vote for the government. In the coming GE16, it won’t be the people who chose the next prime minister, it will be the YDPA. There is no difference between the backdoor, front door, or side door. It’s the discussions behind these doors that decide who the next prime minister will be.

Elections are not really that important in Malaysia anymore.

So in the coming GE16, its not about Pakatan Harapan and UMNO winning enough seats to govern. Its about what parties form a new coalition to govern. If you don’t believe this, just see, every new cabinet has the same old people sitting in it. Its just the leader might be different. It can be Muhyiddin one time, Ismail Sabri next, Anwar Ibrahim, and then back to Muhyiddin once again. Musical chairs.

The policies will be just the same and the cronies will be looked after as always. After GE16, it might be PH, UMNO, Bersatu or PAS, PKR, and Bersatu. The east Malaysians will have a Hobsons choice about who to support.

Malaysians are all being conned by the sandiwara in front of them to hide this real truth.

