Share

In the 2025 World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Global Innovation Index (GII), Malaysia was ranked 34th out of 139 countries. This ranking is scored on 80 indicators. Malaysia was ranked 8th out of 17 countries in south east Asia. Although Malaysia scored much better than any other ASEAN nation, except Singapore, there is a need for concern.

Malaysia’s output through scientific journal articles, new patents has been very high. However, very few patents generated by higher education institutions have been financed for commercial start-ups.

Malaysia’s ranking among international innovation clusters was only 85th out of 139 countries. Even with thousands of patents applied for and scientific articles published, only 59 venture capital deals were done.

Clearly, Malaysia’s development of new intellectual property is not being commercialized at the same proportion as other nations. Malaysia falls way behind the average. This is in stark contrast to Singapore where over 527 venture capital deals were done.

Indigenous technology adoption is almost zero in Malaysia. Malaysia ranks 86 in the innovation cluster index.

Malaysia’s problem R&D&C

Innovation measured by patents alone leaves a number of flaws. Less than 1.0% of patents applied for in Malaysia has led to any commercialization. Invention does not necessarily mean it has commercial value, or desired and acceptable to those commercial organizations that would potentially apply the technology to the market.

That’s a problem in Malaysia, most patents filed are for researcher and/or faculty/university vanity. Patents are both a measure of innovation in the WIPO and university rankings. The motivation for institutes of higher education is just that – rankings.

For commercialization, industry and market knowledge is very important. However, universities in Malaysia develop their intellectual property mostly divorced from industry. New patents are the idea of a researcher, rather than a solution to industry.

There are a number of MOSTI (STI) grants available. However, the committees that award grants also have little commercial knowledge and tend to give grants on the basis of researchers they know. Thus, new ‘out of the box’ research ideas are most usually rejected.

Malaysia needs to relook at the whole structure and process it uses to provide grants to researchers. Research at universities must be coupled with industry to make the best use of limited funds. That’s what is happening in the major innovative clusters around the world.

Research within Malaysia tends to be single disciplinary and detached from any comprehensive industry plans. Good potential researchers are bogged down by teaching commitments, as there really isn’t such thing as a research professor in Malaysia. Most research undertaken is to supplement a CV. Research undertaken with industry in Malaysia is the exception to the rule.

Research must become a national priority and recognized as a driver of the economy. Its easy to talk about, but the current Malaysian higher education system is not geared towards this. Universities have been designed as teaching institutions.

Malaysia is in close regional proximity to the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou, ranked number 1 in the world, Beijing (4), and Shanghai-Suzhou (6) innovative clusters, which have grown up and developed over the last two decades. No need to spend a lot of money to go to Harvard and Oxford to learn about innovation.

While Malaysia is suffering from the above issues, Thailand is quietly developing EV, electronics and data centre clusters, which will drive growth in the coming years. These cluster are worth the visit from Malaysian policy makers.

If the Malaysian economy is going to incorporate new sectors of growth, the problem of new intellectual property and commercialization must be revamped.

Subscribe Below: