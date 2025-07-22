Share

When prime and finance minster brought down the 2025 government budget, the deficit was forecast at RM 81.3 billion. Anwar gave a pledge for the Madani government, that public debt would decrease.

However, the opposite is happening. Public debt is still on the rise.

Malaysia’s GDP is rapidly decelerating over the last 3 quarters, and now looks to be 4.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. With the US tariff uncertainty ahead, and the prime minister said that equity issues would be non-negotiable, growth would be expected to dampen.

Oil prices are also lower than budget forecasts that were USD 75 per barrel at the end of 2024. This year prices have averaged USD 69.69 per barrel. Subdued economic domestic activity has put pressure on tax collection, with the government seeking to widen the scope of the tax base. The recent BNM OPR decrease conforms this.

With government spending continuing to exceed forecasts, there will be continually pressure on the deficit. The government has shown little interest in any austerity drive, so the pressure on the budget deficit will continue.

