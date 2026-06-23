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As the prime minister Anwar Ibrahim calls on royalty to be left out of politics, there is some community concerns over a number of Royal decrees, and the DAP’s Tony Pua has raised questions about royal roles in politics and the role of the Sedition Act.

It is now during this time that the Conference of Rulers has been postponed at short notice amid an ongoing dispute over the throne of Negeri Sembilan, underscoring the paramount importance of preserving the stability and unity of the constitutional monarchy.

Tony Pua saying what others fear to say

The rare cancellation of the meeting, originally scheduled for June 23 to 25, reflects the deep concern among the nine rulers over the unfolding crisis in Negeri Sembilan. Such postponements are highly uncommon. The last occurring during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2021. This highlights how seriously the institution views any threat to the established order and harmony within the royal houses.

At the heart of the matter are competing claims to the position of Yang di-Pertuan Besar. The state and federal governments continue to recognise Tuanku Muhriz Munawir as the rightful ruler. However, the four Undang (territorial chieftains) have moved to install his nephew, Tunku Nadzaruddin Ja’afar, prompting a complex legal and customary dispute. This uncertainty has already triggered the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on June 5, raising questions about the feasibility and appropriateness of proceeding with state elections on August 1.

The Conference of Rulers serves as a vital pillar of Malaysia’s constitutional framework, providing a forum for the monarchs to deliberate on matters of national importance, including those affecting Malay customs, Islam, and constitutional amendments. Any perception of division or unresolved conflict within this esteemed body risks eroding public confidence in the monarchy’s stabilizing role. In a diverse nation like Malaysia, the monarchy’s continuity and impartial dignity are essential safeguards for national unity and social harmony.

Background rooted in Adat Perpatih

Under Negeri Sembilan’s unique Adat Perpatih customs, the Undang hold traditional authority to elect and, in exceptional cases following due inquiry, remove a ruler. Tensions reportedly escalated after disagreements over privileges and a decision by Tuanku Muhriz regarding the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU). The subsequent sequence of events, including the Undang’s removal ceremony on April 19, the state government’s late-night announcement of dissolution, and the attempted installation of the new claimant have all created a delicate situation now before the courts.

Negeri Sembilan’s “two” rulers

Interim court injunctions have been issued, and the matter is slated for further hearings in July. Both sides have acted within what they view as their legitimate roles, yet the priority must now be a clear, orderly, and legally sound resolution that upholds the dignity of the institution and respects established conventions. Prolonged uncertainty serves no one and could inadvertently politicize an institution that should remain above partisan contention.

Broader implications for stability

The dispute has already had political repercussions, including shifts in support within the state assembly and implications for Pakatan Harapan (PH) ahead of the polls. A further erosion of institutional clarity could complicate governance and public trust at a time when political stability is already under pressure from other state elections, such as the upcoming one in Johor.

Malaysia’s monarchy has long been a symbol of continuity and a moderating force in the nation’s federal democracy. The rulers’ decision to pause the conference demonstrates prudent leadership and a collective commitment to safeguarding the monarchy’s integrity rather than allowing rushed proceedings that might deepen divisions. A swift and amicable resolution, ideally through dialogue, respect for custom, and judicial clarity is in the best interest of Negeri Sembilan and the federation as a whole.

The next scheduled Conference of Rulers in October will offer an important opportunity to reaffirm unity. In the interim, all parties are urged to exercise restraint, prioritize legal channels, and place the long-term stability and reverence of the royal institution above all other considerations. The strength of Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy lies in its enduring role as a unifying pillar, a role that must be protected with care.

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