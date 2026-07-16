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The Madani government has frequently highlighted surging approved investments as evidence of Malaysia’s economic dynamism and attractiveness to foreign capital. Billboards, press releases, and official announcements tout record approvals, painting a picture of factories rising, jobs multiplying, and money flooding in.

Yet a closer examination of actual inflows reveals a more nuanced, and in some respects, a concerning reality. While certain segments, particularly digital infrastructure, have seen genuine surges, broader trends and regional comparisons raise questions about whether Malaysia is keeping pace with its ASEAN peers or risking a relative decline in its position as an investment destination.

Approved vs. Realized: The Persistent Gap

A core issue is the distinction between approved investments (often announced by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, MIDA) and realized Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows tracked in balance-of-payments statistics. Approved figures represent commitments or intentions; actual inflows reflect money that has entered the country and been deployed.

In 2025, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported a record net FDI inflow of RM65.9 billion, a 41.2% increase from RM46.7 billion in 2024. This was heavily driven by the services sector (RM59.5 billion), particularly information and communication (including data centers), with mining and manufacturing contributing far less.

However, UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2026 presents a different regional picture in USD terms. Malaysia’s FDI inflows stood at approximately US$15.39 billion in 2025, down from US$17.14 billion in 2022. This places Malaysia fifth in ASEAN, behind Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Over the same period, Thailand gained US$7.39 billion, the Philippines US$3.06 billion, Vietnam US$2.45 billion, and Cambodia US$1.52 billion. Malaysia slipped from fourth to fifth in ASEAN rankings.

Earlier years also showed volatility

DOSM data indicates strong post-pandemic recovery in 2021–2022 (peaking around RM74.6 billion in 2022), followed by a sharp drop in 2023 (RM40.4 billion) before partial recovery. UNCTAD and other sources align with lower realized figures in 2023–2024 compared to the 2022 peak.

This gap between rhetoric and realization is not new. Approved investments, especially in high-profile sectors, often take years to disburse, and some projects are scaled back or delayed due to global economic conditions, regulatory hurdles, or shifts in investor priorities.

The Data Center Boom: High Inflows, Questionable Externalities

Much of the 2025 surge is attributable to massive investments in data centers, AI infrastructure, and cloud computing. Hyperscalers like Microsoft, NVIDIA (with YTL), Racks Central, and others have poured billions into Johor and the Klang Valley. Approved digital investments reached RM152.9 billion in some reports, with data centers dominating.

These projects have driven equity inflows (RM49.6 billion of the RM65.9 billion net FDI) and boosted the cumulative FDI stock to RM1.087 trillion (about 53.7% of GDP). They also align with government priorities seeking high-value services, digital economy, and green tech incentives under the New Investment Framework.

Yet some analysts have highlighted hidden costs. Data centers are energy- and water-intensive. Concerns include strain on Tenaga Nasional’s grid, potential cross-subsidization by domestic consumers, water usage in drought-prone areas, and limited job creation relative to capital deployed (many roles are specialized and high-skill, with technology transfers that may remain proprietary).

Critics argue these investments deliver weaker multipliers than traditional manufacturing: fewer broad-based employment opportunities, less spillover into local supply chains, and risks of enclave development. While they position Malaysia in the AI value chain, the net developmental impact depends on successful upskilling and integration.

Sectoral and Structural Shifts

Malaysia’s FDI has shifted away from labor-intensive manufacturing toward services, semiconductors (testing/packaging and some front-end), green tech, and critical minerals. Manufacturing inflows were modest at RM2.6 billion in 2025.

The government actively targets high-value sectors via tax incentives (Pioneer Status, Investment Tax Allowances), 100% foreign ownership in most areas, and economic corridors like the Johor-Singapore SEZ (favorable tax rates for data centers and logistics). Efforts focus on E&E, digital economy, renewables, life sciences, and aerospace

Positive aspects include technology upgrading in semiconductors and partnerships (e.g., Arm ecosystem). Nearly half of new jobs from 2025 investments were in managerial/technical roles, with programs like GBS Industry Academy aiming to build local capabilities in AI, IC design, and automation. However, skills shortages persist, and reliance on foreign labor in some manufacturing segments remains an issue.

Challenges include higher operating costs (tolls, utilities), labor market rigidities (hiring locals vs. flexibility in Thailand or Vietnam), and competition from lower-cost or more agile destinations. Portfolio-like equity investments (RM49+ billion) expand ownership but do not always create new productive capacity or jobs.

Regional Context: Losing Ground?

ASEAN as a whole has remained resilient, with inflows rising despite global headwinds. Singapore dominates, while Vietnam and Thailand have captured more manufacturing shifts. Malaysia’s mix, strong in data centers but softer in broad manufacturing partly explains its middling performance in inflows.

Cumulative FDI stock is impressive, but flow trends matter for future growth, jobs, and technology diffusion. If Malaysia continues to lag in realized manufacturing FDI, it risks slower industrial upgrading and employment generation.

Policy Implications and the Way Forward

The data does not point to an outright “crisis”, where 2025 inflows hit records in RM terms, and digital investments reflect genuine global demand. However, over-reliance on approvals rhetoric without transparent tracking of realization rates risks complacency. Greater emphasis is needed on:

· Disbursement monitoring and incentives tied more tightly to actual job creation, local content, and technology transfer. · Addressing externalities of data centers through sustainable pricing, grid planning, and water management. · Labor and skills reform to reduce foreign worker dependency in manufacturing while accelerating TVET and tertiary alignment with industry needs. · Diversification beyond digital infrastructure to recapture manufacturing momentum, leveraging existing strengths in E&E and emerging green sectors. · Cost competitiveness — reviewing infrastructure costs (tolls, energy) that deter footloose investors.

Malaysia’s strategic location, political stability, and policy liberalization provide strong fundamentals. The FDI stock as a share of GDP underscores deep integration. Yet in a competitive ASEAN landscape, maintaining momentum requires bridging the approvals-realization gap and ensuring investments deliver broad-based externalities rather than concentrated, high-capital projects with limited spillovers.

The figures tell a story of resilience in services and digital domains, tempered by volatility and regional slippage. Policymakers and the public should look beyond headline approvals to the quality, realization, and sustainability of inflows. Malaysia is not in crisis, but it cannot afford to rest on rhetoric while neighbors accelerate. The coming years will test whether the current boom translates into durable, inclusive growth or remains a tale of impressive commitments with uneven delivery.

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