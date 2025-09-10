Share

When Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government would focus on recovering money lost to corruption, rather than prosecuting the corrupt, “VVIPs” rejoiced. Anwar confirmed that “(I) have no interest in jailing people” and thus if one gets court, there will be a process to come to an agreement on how much to return to the government.

This announcement has effectively encouraged those in positions of authority to deceive, misappropriate, money launder, abuse power, or just steal public funds without any fear of incarceration. In effect, Malaysia is a gangster’s paradise, at least for “VVIPs”. The more influential you are, the less chance of any punitive action against you. Corruption is now very profitable with little risk. If you get caught just pay back some portion of the funds that were stolen and go and steal more money.

“VVIPs” have been waiting for proof of concept. That came with former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Ismail Sabri is a suspect in a money laundering probe involving RM 700 million of government funds linked to his “Keluarga Malaysia” campaign during his tenure as prime minister. Raids on his houses netted RM 169 million in gold, currency, and other valuables. On September 8, Ismail Sabri said in the Sessions Court he would not contest the MACC forfeiture of RM 169 million, believed to be a tactical move to avoid any prosecution (by mutual arrangement).

With no formal charges laid against Ismail Sabri, it looks like the gates are now open in Malaysia. Expect “VVIP” crime to just go on completely unhindered from now on. The government has now developed an alternative legal path for “VVIPs” that differs from the usual criminal charging, court trial and prison time, if they are found guilty.

This is “VVIP” law. Others like Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saw their charges dropped, suggesting the AGC is onboard with this new “VVIP” policy.

Malaysia has now come of age as a fully fledged gangster state. If you are a “VVIP” there is no need to worry about going to prison. If you are anyone else, you must be concerned about having a bomb placed under your car, have drugs and imitation pistols placed in your car and then be thrown onto death row, or have men in black come and abduct you in broad daylight. If you are a whistleblower, you might be framed and criminally charged while the corrupt go free, or just killed in a drive by shooting.

Such is the nature of a gangster’s paradise.

