Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
6h

Why have Australian governments tipped money into Hillary Clinton's Clinton Foundation? That it gave Julia Gillard a job and effectively a platform to now spruik Hillary Clinton for president shows just how this very dodgy Foundation works.

Gillard was rewarded with a job worth US$2,000,000 perannum for sitting on her extra large posterior whilst pointing fingers at neighbouring governments like Malaysia and Indonesia acccusing them of being corrupt.

How much Kevin Rudd received from channeling a total of $400,000,000 to the Clinton Fund ( a lsush fund for Hillary's failed tilt at the White Housee and some personal expenses like $50,000,000 in travel and hotel expenses is still a secret because, Malcolm Turnbull, Tony Abbot (of the Liberals) and their foreign minister a Malaysian Regime Change supporter and channeller Julie Bishop received well over a million in addition from the $350,000 'donated by two Chinese spies who possed as developers in Australia. That money channeled through Tony Abbot was to shore up Julie Bishop's election funds.

The Australian taxpayer shovelled at least $88 million into the Clinton Foundation and associated entities from 2006 to 2014, reaching a peak of $10.3 million in 2012-13, Gillard’s last year in office.

On the Clinton Foundation website, AusAID and the Commonwealth of Australia score separate entries in the $10 million-plus group of donors, one rung up from American teacher unions.

In 2009-10 Kevin Rudd handed over another $10 million to the foundation for climate research, part of $300 million he squandered on a Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute.

Gillard also donated $300 million of our money to the Clinton-affiliated Global Partnership for Education.

Lo and behold, she became chairman in 2014 and has been ­actively promoting Clinton as president ever since, in a campaign video last December slamming Trump, in opeds trumpeting the next woman president and in appearances with Clinton spruiking girls’ education.

The Abbott government topped up the left-wing organisation’s coffers with another $140 million in 2014, bringing total Australian largesse to $460 million, according to a press release from Foreign Minister Julie Bishop. Lets define gangster and corrupt shall we Mr. ANU Australian?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture