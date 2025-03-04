Share

In the grand chess game of global trade, where the U.S. and China are the primary players, Malaysia finds itself caught in the middle, balancing opportunity with immense risk. The latest twist? Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in his return to the White House, has slapped a sweeping 25% tariff on semiconductor imports, set to take effect in April 2025. It’s a classic Trumpian move—protectionist, disruptive, and aimed at reshoring U.S. manufacturing. But the ripples of this decision won’t just be felt in Silicon Valley or Beijing. They’ll be acutely experienced in Penang, Malaysia’s crown jewel of semiconductor manufacturing.

Penang is no ordinary industrial hub—it’s the “Silicon Valley of the East,” home to over 350 multinational technology firms, deeply integrated into the global semiconductor supply chain. The city thrives on its role as a critical node for chip assembly, testing, and packaging, hosting key players like Intel, AMD, and Micron. But with Trump’s tariffs looming, this delicate ecosystem faces a moment of reckoning. If manufacturing costs rise and trade restrictions tighten, these firms may rethink their supply chains, potentially redirecting investments to regions with more favorable trade terms—or worse, back to the U.S. entirely. The knock-on effect could be severe: Malaysian semiconductor suppliers and SMEs, many of whom depend on U.S.-bound exports, may see reduced orders, squeezed margins, and job losses.

Yet, as history often reminds us, disruption breeds opportunity. As Washington escalates its trade war with Beijing, Chinese semiconductor firms—already struggling under U.S. sanctions—are actively seeking alternative manufacturing bases. Enter Malaysia. With China’s direct investments in Malaysia hitting RM10.8 billion in the first nine months of 2024, the stage is set for an influx of Chinese firms eager to establish a presence in Penang and other tech hubs. Companies like SMIC, Hua Hong, and Yangtze Memory Technologies see Malaysia as a potential safe haven, a place where they can operate without the crushing weight of U.S. sanctions. If played wisely, this could be Malaysia’s golden opportunity to cement itself as an indispensable part of the semiconductor supply chain, attracting fresh investments and strengthening its industrial base.

But here’s the catch: If Malaysia leans too far into China’s embrace, it risks triggering a backlash from Washington. The U.S. has shown little tolerance for countries that facilitate Chinese trade maneuvers. We’ve seen this play out before—Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia were all hit with U.S. penalties when they were caught allowing Chinese steel and solar panels to be rerouted through their ports to evade tariffs. If Malaysia is perceived as a convenient backdoor for Chinese semiconductors, it could find itself facing trade restrictions, supply chain blacklisting, and the potential loss of preferential access to U.S. markets under trade agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The real danger here isn’t just economic—it’s reputational. Malaysia has spent decades cultivating its image as a trusted investment destination, a stable and reliable manufacturing hub for global tech giants. If it’s caught engaging in trade circumvention, it risks undoing that hard-earned credibility. U.S., European, and Japanese investors—who see Malaysia as a safe bet—may think twice before committing further capital. And in a world where supply chains are shifting rapidly, alternative destinations like India and Mexico are waiting in the wings, eager to absorb any investments that Malaysia fumbles.

Even legitimate Malaysian businesses could suffer collateral damage. If U.S. authorities suspect Malaysia of rebadging Chinese goods, they won’t just go after the culprits—they’ll scrutinize all Malaysian exports. Expect longer customs clearance times, heightened compliance costs, and increased regulatory headaches for firms that had nothing to do with tariff dodging. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has already demonstrated its willingness to wield its enforcement powers aggressively, and Malaysia could soon find itself on the receiving end of those measures.

At the same time, if Malaysia cracks down on Chinese firms too harshly to appease Washington, it risks damaging its economic ties with Beijing. China has been a crucial investor, particularly in Malaysia’s semiconductor and electronics sectors. If Malaysia takes a hard line against trade circumvention, it could face Chinese retaliation—reduced investments, restricted market access, or even political pressure to toe Beijing’s line. And suddenly, Malaysia is no longer just an economic player; it’s a pawn in the broader U.S.-China geopolitical struggle.

So what’s the right move? First, Malaysia must resist the temptation to act as a conduit for tariff dodging. The short-term gains are not worth the long-term risks. The government—through MITI, MIDA, and Customs—must enforce strict compliance with rules of origin (ROO) to ensure that Malaysia isn’t accused of being a trade loophole. At the same time, Malaysia needs to hedge its bets by diversifying its trade relationships. Agreements like CPTPP and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) provide opportunities to deepen ties with other markets beyond the U.S. and China.

But the real prize lies in upgrading Malaysia’s semiconductor industry. Instead of remaining a low-cost hub for assembly and testing, Malaysia must invest in higher-value areas like R&D, integrated circuit (IC) design, and artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Offering targeted tax incentives, R&D grants, and workforce training programs could help attract the next generation of semiconductor investments, making Malaysia indispensable to the global supply chain—not just a convenient manufacturing outpost.

And finally, Malaysia must engage in proactive diplomacy. It should leverage its existing trade partnerships to negotiate exemptions or carve-outs in Trump’s semiconductor tariff policy, arguing that Penang plays an irreplaceable role in the supply chain. Striking a careful balance between Washington and Beijing is no easy feat, but failing to do so could leave Malaysia exposed to economic penalties from both sides.

The Trump tariffs, the China trade risk, the semiconductor pivot—Malaysia is standing at a crossroads. The choices it makes now will determine whether it remains a crucial player in the global tech economy or gets caught in the geopolitical crossfire. One thing is certain: the old playbook—passive reliance on foreign investments and a comfortable role as an assembly hub—is no longer enough. Malaysia must move up the value chain, tighten its trade compliance, and position itself as a strategic partner rather than a geopolitical pawn. In this high-stakes game, standing still is not an option.

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an international relations analyst. He completed his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

