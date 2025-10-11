Share

Unless you are a civil servant, there is very little in the budget just handed down by prime/finance minister Anwar Ibrahim for the ordinary Malaysian. For example, a married person aged 21-59 with 1-2 children and in a fill time job earning RM2,500 per month using public transport will get the STR-SARA RM 2,500 per year and the My50 travel card. To enjoy the RM2,500 tax rebate, a person will have to install CCTV and a waste food grinder in their home.

The 2026 budget is still a big spending one, coming with a budget deficit estimate of R76 billion. However, remember the 2025 budget deficit estimate was RM79.9 billion but has blown out to RM93 billion. The 2026 spending estimate is RM 419 billion with revenue estimated at RM343 billion. Just under 50% of the budget is allocated towards paying liabilities. These include emoluments 26.1%, retirement charges 10.2%, debt service charges (interest on past borrowings) 13.9%. Thus, the flexibility to set budgets is declining as public debt has been growing over the last decade.

In addition, much of the RM81 billion development expenditure has been allocated towards the maintenance of hospitals, schools, airports and other infrastructure that has deteriorated over the years and need upgrades.

About RM50.8 billion of spending is not included within the budget figures. This money will be spent by government owned investment companies (GLICs) through public-private investments. This brings total budget spending to RM470 billion.

Revenue issues: The 2025 budget missed its revenue target of RM339.7 billion by RM5.6 billion. In 2026, revenue is estimated at RM343.1 billion, which might be an over estimate given the optimistic economic forecasts.

The major revelation from the 2026 budget is that Malaysian’s oil and gas conglomerate Petronas will not play a major revenue role in future budgets as it has previously. Back in 2023, Petronas contributed RM40 billion in budget revenue. In 2026, the estimate is only RM20 billion.

Any economic slowdown will stress the 2026 budget revenue side. It doesn’t appear that the Budi95 petrol subsidy system will do much to lower aggregate government subsidy payouts in 2026.

Perhaps the most striking issue is what’s not in the budget. There are no mechanisms or tax-redesign that is aimed at redistributing income away from top income earners towards the lower income earners. This is the third year of the Madani government, and if major income redistribution moves have not begun, its unlucky they will happen in the last two years of this government.

With poor wage growth and rising inflation, the average household is actually getting poorer. Over the last few years, we have witnessed the M40 group slip behind. The middle class is actually shrinking. Its very evident the government must consider new revenue generating measures, be it by direct or indirect taxes, or abandoning subsidies faster. The poor rollout of the new Sales and service tax (SST) and recent petrol subsidy system indicate the government is in a bind. Observers shouldn’t be surprised if new revenue generating measures are announced during 2026.

While spending has been increased within most ministries, increasing subsidies by RM2.6 billion in agriculture will not increase efficiency and productivity. Although more money will be spent to promote MSMEs, it’s the rollout of planned programs that will be crucial to policy effectiveness and achieving results. Too much hope could be put on projects like “Visit Malaysia Year 2026”.

The success of the 2026 budget will depend upon its assumed forecasts. This means 4.0-4.5% GDP growth, essential to revenue collection. The 1.3-2.0% inflation forecast may require supportive monetary policy. However, this cannot be allowed to weaken the attractiveness of bond Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) need to issue to finance the deficit. The real deficit will be captive to the government’s revenue and spending objectives. Ad hoc decisions were made during 2025, which directly affected the budget deficit. This behavior may continue.

Malaysia’s 2026 budget is a maintenance budget in more ways than one.

