Malaysia, having long positioned itself as a champion of the Palestinian struggle for dignity and statehood, cannot afford to adopt a wishy-washy stance on the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

To make matters worse, the United States—under the leadership of President Donald Trump—has entered the fray, throwing its weight behind Israel and intensifying the conflict.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, once regarded as one of the most vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause, now appears to be retreating into ambiguity. His recent calls for a cessation of hostilities fall short of the bold advocacy he was once known for. The bravado he exhibited in the past seems to have vanished into thin air.

While Anwar has condemned Israel, he has notably refrained from censuring the United States for its role in fueling the war. Is he afraid of confronting the so-called global superpower?

What Malaysia needs now is decisive leadership. Anwar should urgently convene a special session of Parliament to allow MPs to debate the conflict—a conflict with potentially severe regional and global consequences.

Will Anwar dare to hold Israel and the US accountable for their diabolical roles in this escalating war? And will he also have the political courage to condemn Iran for its ongoing involvement in proxy wars across the Middle East?

It is one thing to denounce Israel—a country with which Malaysia has no diplomatic relations—but quite another to challenge the United States, especially under an erratic administration. Anwar knows well that it is the US that sustains Israel’s military dominance. Yet he appears unwilling to speak the truth.

Malaysia’s support for the Palestinians risks becoming mere political rhetoric—empty gestures lacking substance and resolve. Flying in a few injured Palestinians for treatment, while compassionate, is not enough to sustain the momentum of their decades-long fight for freedom and sovereignty.

Wake up, Malaysia. Your voice matters—now more than ever.

