In a world that’s moving fast, Malaysia is still playing catch-up.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) just released its advance estimate for Q2 2025: a respectable 4.5% year-on-year GDP growth, amounting to RM419.5 billion in real terms. That’s a mild uptick from Q1’s 4.4%, driven by steady performances in services, manufacturing, and a surprising surge in construction. Taken at face value, the numbers reflect a nation that is stabilizing. But scratch beneath the surface, and the signals are more sobering than celebratory.

Despite the modest recovery, Malaysia’s economic engine is still not firing on all cylinders. Structural weaknesses in key sectors, a sluggish FDI pipeline, and underwhelming export competitiveness continue to hold back the economy from sprinting ahead. With the global economy shifting under our feet—from AI industrialization to the rewiring of supply chains—we are not keeping pace.

Services and Manufacturing: Still Holding the Fort

The services sector, which accounts for the lion’s share of Malaysia’s economy, grew 5.3% in Q2. Consumer demand is holding steady, underpinned by tourism, wholesale & retail trade, digital services, and finance. Manufacturing, at 3.8%, continues to provide a buffer, thanks to our still-robust electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, even as global tech demand plateaus.

But these two pillars cannot prop up the house alone. Both sectors are entering maturity—and unless we see diversification and deep upskilling, their ability to absorb shocks or pivot to higher-value creation will wane.

Construction Surges—But Is It Sustainable?

The construction sector surprised analysts with an 11% growth rate, riding on public infrastructure spending—namely MRT3, Pan Borneo, and various affordable housing initiatives. But such spikes, while impressive, are cyclical and project-based. Without structural reforms in labour productivity, green construction standards, and digitalization, this growth may taper off as fast as it shot up.

Mining and Agriculture: The Achilles’ Heels

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying contracted sharply at -7.4%. This is not just a blip—it’s a trend. With ageing oil and gas fields, ESG-driven divestment by global investors, and weak global prices, our overreliance on fossil fuels is catching up to us. Unless we fast-track decarbonization, renewables, and rare earths, the sector’s long-term outlook remains bleak.

Agriculture fared slightly better, up 2.0%, possibly due to improved output in palm oil and food crops. But the sector is still reeling from labour shortages, climate volatility, and underinvestment in agri-tech. For a country still chasing food security, this should ring alarm bells.

A Narrower Path to Fiscal Stability

With the first-half 2025 GDP growth estimated at 4.4%, Putrajaya’s 2025 full-year target of 4.5%–5.0% now looks ambitious. And that’s a problem—because fiscal assumptions, subsidy rationalisation, and debt consolidation plans under the Madani economic framework hinge on those targets.

Revenue collection may disappoint if oil prices remain below the assumed US$75–80 per barrel range. Combined with the risk of overspending—something highlighted by Fitch Solutions’ BMI unit recently—Malaysia could miss its deficit reduction target of 3.8% in 2025. That, in turn, threatens our investment-grade credit rating and raises borrowing costs for everyone from the government to the average SME.

FDI: Still in the Shadows of Our Neighbours

Malaysia brought in only USD11 billion in FDI last year—less than half of Indonesia’s USD24 billion and far behind Vietnam’s USD20 billion. Those gaps are likely to widen with new US tariffs affecting Malaysian exports starting August and with countries like Indonesia negotiating better bilateral terms with Washington.

Being part of “China +1” is no longer enough. We need to be the best “+1.” That means offering regulatory clarity, skilled talent, renewable energy commitments, and seamless logistics. Investors don’t just want cheap labour—they want dependable partners in a fragmented world.

What Needs to Change?

1. Reform our incentive structure. The current industrial policy is too scattershot. We need targeted incentives for high-value sectors—AI, semiconductors, green manufacturing—not more blanket tax breaks. 2. Invest in human capital, not just hardware. The future of services and manufacturing lies in skills, not subsidies. Talent reform must match industry ambitions. 3. Green our growth model. The contraction in mining should be a wake-up call. A green industrial policy—backed by climate financing, ESG-aligned incentives, and carbon trading—must be a national imperative, not a footnote. 4. Strengthen subnational competitiveness. Growth is too concentrated in the Klang Valley. Unleashing the economic potential of Penang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak is key to raising the national average.

The Verdict

Malaysia is not the “sick man of ASEAN”—but it is no longer the top student either. We’re healthy enough to walk, but not bold enough to run. As the world races ahead in AI, clean energy, nearshoring, and trade recalibration, we must stop patting ourselves on the back for modest gains and start asking: What would it take to lead again?

The answer lies not in headline figures, but in hard reforms. The clock is ticking.

About the Author:

Samirul Ariff Othman is an economist and international affairs analyst. He has been quoted in The Malaysian Reserve, Xinhua, Kyodo News, and BERNAMA amongst others and writes regularly on trade policy, industrial strategy, and ASEAN geopolitics.

