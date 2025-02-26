Share

Imagine you’re running a business, and one of your biggest customers consistently buys more from you than you buy from them. You enjoy a hefty profit, a steady cash flow, and long-term market access. Now, imagine slapping a tariff on that customer’s products—essentially taxing their goods and making it harder for them to do business with you. That’s not just bad economics; it’s bad strategy. And yet, there are voices in Malaysia arguing for tariffs on U.S. imports, even though the numbers tell us we have a much bigger problem elsewhere—our trade imbalance with Communist China.

Let’s look at the scoreboard. In 2023, Malaysia ran a USD 25.5 billion trade surplus with the United States, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Nearly 63% of our exports to the U.S. were in electrical and electronics (E&E), a sector deeply tied to global supply chains, particularly semiconductors. Meanwhile, our trade deficit with China stood at RM66.42 billion, with China accounting for 21.3% of our total imports. The contrast is stark: we profit from trading with the U.S., while China profits from trading with us.

Yet, instead of focusing on this imbalance, some in Malaysia are fixated on restricting U.S. imports. Why? The logic is baffling. Imposing tariffs on American goods could easily provoke a response from Washington, potentially jeopardizing Malaysia’s highly lucrative export sector. And with the U.S. being the world’s largest importer, cutting ourselves off from this vast consumer base would be like an airline refusing to land at its busiest airport. Worse, we’re already seeing signs that U.S. firms are looking for alternative manufacturing hubs in Southeast Asia. If Malaysia gets caught in the crossfire of the U.S.-China trade war, what happens to Penang’s semiconductor industry? If the U.S. decides to shift its semiconductor supply chains to Vietnam or India, who loses then?

That’s not an abstract question—it’s a real risk. The U.S. is actively reshoring and diversifying its semiconductor supply chains, moving critical components away from China. Malaysia has been a key hub in this network, benefiting from foreign direct investment (FDI) and technology transfers. But if our policymakers in Putrajaya aren’t paying attention, we could wake up one day to find those investments flowing elsewhere. Are our high-ranking bureaucrats even thinking about this? With so many officials stationed in Putrajaya, what exactly are they doing? What advice are they giving to our ministers? Are we sleepwalking into an economic disaster?

At the same time, Malaysia needs to recognize that China is not just a trading partner—it’s a competitor using us as a backdoor to the U.S. market. With Beijing facing U.S. trade restrictions, there is growing concern that China is using Malaysia as a transshipment hub, re-exporting goods to the U.S. with minimal local value-added processing. If Washington cracks down on this, Malaysia could find itself in an awkward position—caught between two giants, with neither fully trusting us. And if we continue deepening our economic dependence on China, the situation only worsens. Imagine if we fully adopted the Chinese yuan (RMB) for bilateral trade—Malaysia would risk becoming nothing more than a subordinate in China’s economic orbit.

So, what should Malaysia do?

First, avoid tariffs on U.S. imports. The U.S. is one of our most profitable trade partners, and antagonizing them serves no strategic purpose. Second, rebalance our trade with China. Instead of being flooded with Chinese imports, Malaysia should focus on developing local industries and diversifying suppliers to reduce reliance on Chinese goods. Third, strengthen ties with the U.S. semiconductor and high-tech sector. Washington is looking for partners outside of China—Malaysia should position itself as an indispensable part of this supply chain, not as an unreliable middleman.

Finally, Malaysia’s policymakers need to wake up. The global economy is shifting, and countries that fail to adapt will be left behind. If we continue to mismanage our trade policies, we won’t need tariffs to hurt our economy—we’ll do it to ourselves.

——————————————————————

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an international relations analyst. He completed his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

Subscribe Below: