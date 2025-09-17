Share

Malaysia's road, rail, and air transport systems were found wanting over the recent four-day holiday period. There is a "crisis" integration, efficiency, and safety. There were stories of people taking up to 29 hours to drive home to Kelantan over the break, with many others spending a significant time going to and from their respective destinations. According to Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Unit, there were 21 road deaths over the recent four-day holiday period.

Malaysia’s inter-city transport infrastructure is fragmented, outdated, and unsafe in many parts, bringing chronic delays due to massive overcrowding. Delays in rail projects and the inadequacy of Malaysia’s airports, and air transport efficiency indicate there is a major crisis in Malaysia’s transport infrastructure.

Malaysia has failed to invest in its transport infrastructure and charges high rates for the public to use it. This underinvestment is partly the cause of poor industry productivity, inefficiency, and loss of national comparative advantage. This undermines the nation's vision of becoming a high-income economy by 2030.

Malaysia’s road system dominates transportation, but its overcrowded and unsafe. Malaysia records an alarming 23 road deaths per 100,000 people annually—higher than the global average of 16.8—totaling about 7,413 fatalities yearly (2015–2019 data, with trends persisting). With 38.7 million registered vehicles when the total population is 34.2 million, transport inefficiencies cost the economy billions of Ringgit annually in lost productivity.

The sources of these problems include poor infrastructure maintenance, rapid urbanization, and insufficient public alternatives. The road system is poor, with very few alternatives to paid tollways. In Thailand, intercity roads are extensive, allowing choice in selecting routes to destinations, and a mostly free to use. Malaysia can learn from Thailand’s road system which allows for industry to be disbursed throughout the country.

Malaysia has a 1,849 km state-run rail network, that served only 305 million passengers in 2024. The system is hampered by punctuality problems (e.g., frequent breakdowns), ageing infrastructure, and poor integration with other modes. Projects like the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and LRT3 face political delays and cost overruns. Kuala Lumpur’s intra-city train network is fragmented and doesn’t offer the solution this growing metropolis requires.

While the 13th Malaysia Plan (2026–2030) promises upgrades like the JB-Singapore RTS Link, it doesn’t address important issues like underutilization. High-speed trains are the new mode of transport in the region, where Malaysia is lagging years behind.

Malaysia’s six international airports account for 12.9% of aggregate national passenger movement, but suffers from capacity limits, and high costs. Air transport is a lifeline for Sabah and Sarawak with relative fares much more expensive than the rest of the region.

Malaysia, known for its long-term budgeting with five-year plans has still failed to create an integrated multi-mode transport system to serve the nation. Poor political oversight is the major cause of these problems.

Road tolls are part of the crisis, eroding competitiveness and offering sub-standard roads. The government is extending the tolls under claims they would have to pay out billions to the concessionaires. However, these concessionaires are GLCs, thus government owned. The nation’s tollways could be made free-to-use by a simple announcement. With some imagination the ECRL could be turned into an inland seaway that would in principle be more competitive than Thailand’s proposed KRA inland transport system.

There is little point in talking about Malaysia’s competitiveness without overhauling Malaysia’s transport networks. The government is responsible for doing the hard work on this matter. This must become a bipartisan issue and matter of urgently immediately.

Subscribe Below: