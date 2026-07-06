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In Malaysia, a growing reliance on contract labour companies and foreign workers for essential low-skilled services is creating a two-tier labour market that disadvantages local workers, particularly those in the B40 (bottom 40%) income group. Jobs once performed directly by Malaysians such as office cleaning, hospital sanitation, factory maintenance, retail work, restaurant service, and security services have been outsourced to contractors. To remain competitive and keep costs low, these contractors heavily recruit foreign workers, bypassing traditional employer obligations like SOCSO (social security) and EPF (Employees Provident Fund) contributions that Malaysian workers previously received.

Historically, government and private sector employers hired Malaysians directly for these roles. Workers enjoyed job security, regular employment until retirement, pension rights, and mandatory contributions that supported their long-term financial well-being. This system provided stability, especially for lower-income Malaysians who depended on these steady positions. However, starting notably in the BN era and continuing today, governments and companies shifted to outsourcing. Cleaning, gardening, and security services in public facilities were handed over to private contractors, often including government-linked companies (GLCs).

The economics of outsourcing favour cost-cutting. Contractors compete aggressively on price. Employing foreign workers allows them to operate with a “one-cost” model paying only primarily wages without the full suite of statutory contributions and benefits required for direct Malaysian hires.

Foreign workers, often on temporary contracts, accept lower pay and poorer conditions to meet remittance goals or due to limited bargaining power. This creates downward pressure on wages across the board. Malaysian workers competing for the same roles face suppressed pay, as employers and contractors cite “market rates” shaped by cheaper foreign labour.

This practice permeates both private and public sectors. In government hospitals, for example, cleaning services outsourced to GLCs like UEM Edgenta have seen further layering through labour suppliers. What began as direct employment by the contractor risks shifting toward non-employee supplied workers, weakening any union representation and further eroding standards.

Similar patterns appear in offices, factories, and security across the country. The result is a segmented workforce at the same workplace: direct employees (often fewer over time) with better protections alongside contract/foreign workers on inferior terms.

The human and economic cost falls heavily on B40 Malaysians

Many of these entry-level or semi-skilled jobs traditionally offered pathways to stable livelihoods for lower-income families. Outsourcing has replaced regular employment with precarious, short-term contracts. Workers lose employment security, pension prospects, and comprehensive benefits. Labour advocates note that this has displaced or marginalized local workers who once filled these roles, pushing them toward even more unstable gig work or unemployment.

Broader effects include wage stagnation in low-skilled sectors. Studies and union perspectives highlight how abundant cheap foreign labour moderates wage growth, discourages investment in productivity improvements or technology, and creates a “race to the bottom” on conditions.

While foreign workers fill labour shortages in demanding “3D” (dirty, dangerous, difficult) jobs, their presence in outsourced services exacerbates competition at the lower end, hurting locals with limited skills or education. This two-tier system of direct employees versus outsourced/contract/foreign labour violates the principle of “equal pay for equal work” and fragments collective bargaining power.

Unions face significant challenges. When workplaces mix direct employees with workers supplied by multiple labour contractors, organizing becomes complex. Collective agreements bind only the principal employer’s direct staff, leaving outsourced workers fragmented across different employers. This weakens overall worker leverage, described by critics as a form of union busting that reduces pressure for better wages and conditions.

Reforms could address this. The Employment Act allows the Minister to prohibit employment other than under a direct contract of service in specified sectors or workplaces. Stronger enforcement of labour standards, limits on layering of contractors, mandatory benefits parity, and genuine labour market assessments prioritizing local hiring with fair wages could help. Policies like multi-tier levies on foreign workers aim to reduce dependency, but implementation must tackle outsourcing abuses directly.

Malaysia’s two-tier labour system prioritizes short-term cost savings over long-term worker welfare and economic equity. While foreign workers contribute to the economy, unchecked outsourcing that favours them over locals perpetuates low wages, precarious employment, and lost opportunities for B40 Malaysians.

Without targeted intervention to restore direct employment norms and protect local workers in these essential services, the losers will continue to be Malaysian workers and the social fabric that depends on their stability. Rebuilding a fairer, more inclusive labour market is essential for equitable growth.

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